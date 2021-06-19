Tech Mahindra Partners with Global Corporations to Drive COVID Support Movement in India

Tech Mahindra Ltd., a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, is partnering with many of its global customers to collectively drive the COVID-19 support movement in India. This collaboration aims to extend support to Tech Mahindra Foundation, a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR arm) of Tech Mahindra, to service communities, employees and families across India through various revolutionary work.

With the increasing severity of COVID-19 in the second wave, Tech Mahindra Foundation alongside Tech Mahindra have rolled out several on-ground initiatives within and outside the organisation. These include enabling supply of critical medical equipment, training frontline workers, facilitating vaccination drives for employees and their dependents across the world, distribution of ration kits and other supplies to those in need, converting cafeteria to COVID care facilities, partnering with NGOs to support vulnerable communities, and more. Anticipating the possibility of the third wave, these partnerships are helping further these initiatives that will help in combatting the challenges in future as well.

Rakesh Soni, Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra Foundation, said, “In these difficult times, we must take care and stand by each other to sail through the crisis and emerge stronger. While the Foundation continues with its COVID Relief and Rehabilitation initiatives, we are also collaborating with some of Tech Mahindra’s global customers to facilitate a broader eco-system with diverse expertise to solve some of the recurring COVID challenges. As part of Tech Mahindra’s initiative #ResolveToRISE, this collaboration reiterates our commitment towards supporting the country’s response to the pandemic and help minimize its impact.”

Several of Tech Mahindra’s customers have since extended their support to this cause to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and make a difference on ground. These partnerships have been vital in drawing global support and trust to collectively fight on ground. Alongside Tech Mahindra’s extensive ground work, the Tech Mahindra Foundation has provided relief support to over 23 lakh people across 16 states and counting.

Mallik Rao, Chief Technology & Information Officer, Telefónica Deutschland, says, “The current Corona situation and care in our partner country India is dramatic. Therefore, an initiative by various employees of Telefónica Deutschland launched a fundraising campaign together with the Tech Mahindra Foundation in which everyone can participate to support people in India. In a short time, we have managed to offer different ways of support, e.g. by donating money, buying and shipping needed medical equipment to hospitals and Covid Care Centers all over India or by sponsoring medical trainings for the upskilling of nurses and paramedics.”

The Project Management Institute (PMI), the world’s leading association for project professionals and changemakers, has also stepped up its efforts by collaborating with Tech Mahindra Foundation to provide finance aid and resolve the oxygen crisis in India. These donations will join wider efforts to financially help people in need during their pandemic recovery process.

Sunil Prashara, President & CEO, Project Management Institute, said, “We are concerned about the situation India is facing, and are focused on doing our best to extend all possible help. Our collaboration with Tech Mahindra is an effort to make a difference on the ground, helping the people in need. Our donations are being used to augment ongoing oxygen availability efforts and to feed the underprivileged during these difficult times. PMI will also continue to rally our community of volunteers and stakeholders to lend their project skills and knowledge to tackle this challenge and ongoing recovery.”

Earlier this year, Tech Mahindra extended its support to Mission Oxygen and #OxygenForIndia to set up 50 oxygen plants for charitable and government hospitals across India and deploy 3,000 concentrators and 40,000 cylinders to resolve oxygen crisis in India.

Alexander Rinke, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Celonis, said, “Our hearts and minds are with India and every single patient and their loved ones as this terrible health crisis continues to unfold. We are proud of the efforts by our close partner Tech Mahindra and the amazing work their team is doing to provide help on the ground and get oxygen to those in need. We stand united and are happy that we can do our part to offer support.”

In an effort to ensure employee wellness during this crisis, the company also recently announced the appointment of a Wellness Officer to institutionalize holistic wellness for all employees, partners, and vendors. Tech Mahindra with its philanthropic arm will continue to drive these initiatives to reduce the adversities caused since the pandemic broke out.