SMi’s 19th Annual Benelux Infrastructure Forum returns to Amsterdam in November 2021

Faced with the prospect of missing its 2020 emissions reduction target the Netherlands has doubled the budget of its forthcoming renewable energy subsidy round to 4 billion*.

This forum will look at the various financing options (PPP, project bonds, pension funds, PPAs, government funding, green bonds) available for renewable infrastructure projects in the Benelux region.

The need to decrease the reliance of fossil fuels, low oil prices and the need for a renewable energy transition has led to a major shift in the Benelux region towards geothermal power, green gas, solar, onshore and offshore wind and more recently energy storage (battery/hydrogen) to ensure supply and emission targets are met.

This years forum will also use case studies to help explore what the new alternative markets for future sustainable investments in the Benelux region are.

SMis 19th Benelux Infrastructure Forum



17-18 November 2021



Park Centraal, Amsterdam, The Netherlands



