PM condoles demise of Dr Kenneth David Kaunda

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has condoled the demise of Dr Kenneth David Kaunda, former President of Zambia.
In a tweet the Prime Minister said :
“Saddened to hear of the demise of Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda, a respected world leader and statesman. My deepest condolences to his family and the people of Zambia.”
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 17, 2021
