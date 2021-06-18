Select Page

PM condoles demise of Dr Kenneth David Kaunda

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has condoled the demise of Dr Kenneth David Kaunda, former President of Zambia. 

In a tweet the Prime Minister said :

“Saddened to hear of the demise of Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda, a respected world leader and statesman. My deepest condolences to his family and the people of Zambia.”

