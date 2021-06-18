One Million Consumers Have Accessed Their COVID-19 Immunization Records Contained in Public Health Registries Through MyIR® Mobile

STChealth announced today that over 1,000,000 individuals have accessed their vaccine immunization histories, including their COVID-19 vaccination records, through MyIR®.

Sarah McKee, STChealth’s product manager, noted, “This consumer record access journey began nearly 10 years ago. As a thought leader in the Public Health technology space, STChealth developed innovative technology allowing individuals to access their official immunization records from a State registry and launched several pilot projects using this technology with public health and federal partners.”

She added, “Gradually, over time, several states adopted this model to support parents who need to provide their children’s immunization records for back to school immunization requirements. MyIR delivers to the consumer a complete vaccine immunization history for the entire family and saves parents countless hours trying to get copies of their kids’ records.”

The state of Washington estimated for every consumer record pulled through MyIR® Mobile saved the State $5. And then along came the pandemic.

STChealth CEO Michael Popovich said, “Prior to the pandemic, three or four states used this tool and maybe there were 150,000 to 200,000 individuals taking advantage of the fact that they could receive a digital vaccine certificate from the state.” He continued, “The first COVID-19 shot given in every state starting on December 14, 2020, was reported to that state’s Immunization System and this has continued for every approved manufacturer and every COVID shot since.”

Dr. Kyle Freeze, STChealth’s Chief Epidemiologist who analyzes population health vaccine data, noted, “the significant emphasis on returning safely to work, traveling outside of the U.S., and simply an individual wanting to have a valid digital immunization record has accelerated everyone’s awareness in the heretofore immunization event so often taken for granted.”

State leadership is now advising consumers to retrieve their records from their State immunization systems. Technology vendors are developing new tools to display and manage this data. Consumers are asking “how do I retrieve my data?” The answer? STChealth’s MyIR® Mobile, which is patented technology that allows a user to access their official immunization transcripts. MyIR® brings the user and their public health records together. Now deployed and approved for use in 10 states, MyIR® has over one million users and those numbers grow daily.

In response to this, Mike Popovich said, “If you empower individuals by giving them access to their COVID-19 immunization records and for that matter all their immunization histories for their families, you just might help influence communities to be better prepared for any vaccine preventable disease and may save lives.”

“Mobilized consumer access to official personal immunization records is a vision STChealth has had for over a decade,” Todd Watkins, president of STChealth, added. “To reach this milestone of one million users is just the tip of the iceberg. We have built the nation’s largest Immunization Intelligence network connecting over 54,000 vaccine provider locations across the country. It’s now time to avail this information to all consumers. It’s free, it’s fast, and it’s the official record regardless of where the consumer received their immunizations.”

About STChealth

STChealth’s mission is to eradicate vaccine preventable disease and empower individuals through our innovative technology and service solutions. We deliver on our mission through passion and innovation, through teamwork and inclusion, through superior client service and products, and a relentless pursuit of the next ”big idea”​ that will advance immunization intelligence. Starting with developing the first Immunization Information System (IIS) and over 33 years of experience in the immunization ecosystem, STChealth is positioned today to support more than 1/3 of COVID-19 vaccinations reported in the U.S. through our network of over 54,000 Providers and Pharmacy Partners. More information can be found at www.STChealth.com