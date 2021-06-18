Ocean County YMCA & Toms River Regional Schools to serve free lunch to combat child hunger

The second annual Grab N’ Go Summer Meals Program will run from June 25 through September 3.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – June 17, 2021 – PRLog — The Ocean County YMCA and Toms River Regional Schools will host its second annual Grab N’ Go Summer Meals Program from June 25 through September 3, Monday through Friday from 11am to 1pm. Participating youth, 18 or younger, will receive free, nutritious lunches and snacks daily. No I.D., application or proof of income is needed.

According to SchoolNutrition.org, pre-pandemic, nearly 100,000 schools/institutions serve school lunches to 29.6 million students each day, including: 20.1 million free lunches; 1.7 million reduced pay price (student pays $.40); 7.7 million full price, and 4.9 billion lunches are served annually (Source: USDA FY 2019 data). However, once the school year ends, only a small percentage of these same students can access free meals over the summer break, leaving many children without these meals.

“The Y, in partnership with Toms River Regional Schools, is working to fill that gap by keeping children healthy and well-nourished this summer, ensuring that kids reach their full potential,” said Peter T. Rosario, President and CEO of the Ocean County YMCA.

“Our longstanding and invaluable partnership with the Ocean County YMCA helps fulfill the most basic of needs for this community- food,” said Toms River Regional Schools Superintendent Thomas Gialanella. “Never is that need more pronounced than right now, as we enter the hot summer months, when school is out and children and families are maybe uncertain of what’s available to them, and as we continue to navigate the challenges of a pandemic. Through our school sites, the tireless efforts of the Y, and the support of many others throughout Toms River, I am proud that our district plays a role in helping to feed students and families throughout this community during summer, and I encourage everyone to take advantage of this amazing program.”

The Ocean County YMCA and Toms River Regional Schools will begin serving meals Monday through Friday, June 25 through September 3, from 11am-1pm. Participating youth will receive nutritious lunches and snacks daily. This program will be available at the Ocean County YMCA, as well as nine Toms River Schools (High School East, 1225 Raider Way, Toms River; High School South, 55 Hyers Street, Toms River; Beachwood Elementary, 901 Berkeley Avenue, Beachwood; Cedar Grove Elementary, 173 Cedar Grove Road, Toms River; Citta Elementary, 2050 Lakewood Road, Toms River; Pine Beach Elementary, 101 Pennsylvania Avenue, Pine Beach; Silver Bay Elementary, 100 Silver Bay Road, Toms River; South Toms River Elementary, 419 Dover Road, Toms River; South Toms River Elementary, 419 Dover Road, Toms River, and Walnut Street Elementary, 60 Walnut Street, Toms River).

“Hunger has a lasting impact on the development of children,” said Rosario. “Giving kids access to nutrition-filled meals allows kids to focus, learn and become empowered to reach their full potential. The Grab N’ Go Summer Meals Program is a wonderful way for us to keep our kids strong and combat hunger.”

To learn more about the Grab N’ Go Summer Meals Program, call or email Jennifer Poulos at jpoulos@ocymca.org or visit ocymca.org/summermeals.

About the Ocean County YMCA

At the Y, we take immense pride in our work to strengthen communities and help all of us be our best selves. We provide a place to play, to learn, to be healthy, and to give back. We believe that everyone, no matter who they are or where they are from, deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential. Everything the Y does is in service of making sure people and communities thrive. To learn more, visit ocymca.org.

