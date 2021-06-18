Gary L. Drivstuen Celebrated for Success as an Entrepreneur

MUKILTEO, WA, June 18, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Gary L. Drivstuen has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Drawing upon more than 20 years of experience in entrepreneurship, Mr. Drivstuen has garnered a lauded reputation alongside his son, Rod, as the operators and owners of Hide-A-Hose Inc., through which they have patented and marketed their groundbreaking retractable hose system for central vacuum units. Inspired by the pneumatic tubes that feature at most drive-thru bank tellers and spurred on by the unwieldiness of central vacuum hoses, he quickly understood the revolutionary potential of a retractable system. Mr. Drivstuen’s business has since found much success, and what began as a humble operation in his basement has expanded to become a 12,000 square foot facility in Monroe, Washington.

Leveraging the convenient nature of central vacuum systems, the Hide-A-Hose merely entails attaching an appropriate tool with a retractable hose. Once the cleaning is completed, the suction from the central vacuum unit pulls the hose back into the wall, where it remains without the need for cumbersome storage. Remarkably, using the Hide-A-Hose also allows for a drastic reduction in inlets, since the length of the hose can now be extended to a much greater size.

Hide-A-Hose Inc. boasts the support of hundreds of dealers and distributors throughout the United States, Canada and internationally, as well as the partnership of such manufacturers as Nuera Air, Lindsay Manufacturing, MD Manufacturing, Johnny Vac, and Allegro. In addition to selling their patented Hide-A-Hose system, Hide-A-Hose Inc. also offers a variety of accessories, such as valve trim kits, hoses in a variety of sizes, replacement parts, handles and nozzles.

Immensely popular with homeowners and trade show hosts alike, the Hide-A-Hose has accrued glowing reviews from various clients, who praise the convenience of the product and its impact on clean indoor air. Notably, it was highlighted as the Editor’s Choice for Green Builder’s Hot 50 Products List, which strives to shine a spotlight on innovative products that pave the way toward a more sustainable future. In accounting for his standout success, he credits his fearless attitude and ability to venture outside of his comfort zone. Now retired, Mr. Drivstuen has left the reins of the business to his son, Rod, and is currently enjoying life in Arizona, where he delights in time spent with his many grandchildren.

