20 Year Old High School Dropout Helps Businesses Adapt Online During Covid

Today I had the pleasure of interviewing Jeremie Nadon, an entrepreneur from Sylvan Lake, Alberta, Canada who founded his marketing & digital consulting company Nadon Media three years ago. He has since worked with multiple 7, 8 & 9 figure companies helping them bring in more revenue online.

Jeremie, why did you start your company?

Jeremie Nadon: When I was probably 8 or 9 I had already built my first website & was experimenting with growing a youtube channel. I managed to get it to 1000+ subscribers, and at the time I thought it was the coolest accomplishment ever. Eventually around age 13 I started running youtube ads, and I was hooked. Over the following years I kept experimenting with different businesses, such as graphic design at 14, phone repair at 16, and a clothing brand at 17. I had a realization shortly after that if I can get tons of customers for my own businesses through digital media, that I could help others do it too.

What have you accomplished in the two years since then?

Jeremie Nadon: Well, for starters I’ve met so many awesome, like-minded business owners and helped them build their brand from all different levels. We’ve gotten clients 10x return on investments within the first 45 days. We’ve also had success with many different industries, including real estate, infoproducts, health, retail, oil, investment firms, restaurants & food. I was also the youngest board director in history for the Rimbey Chamber of Commerce.

Why did you drop out of high school?

Jeremie Nadon: I used to live out in the country, and didn’t have my drivers license at the time. I was getting so many orders for my clothing brand that I would be selling the clothes while I was attending school from 7-3, then working till 1-2am to get ready for the next days sales. It got so crazy that at one point I was bringing big boxes full of clothes on the bus to school. They ended up putting me in this tiny room in the back by myself all day so I couldn’t sell any merchandise. It was like solitary confinement & I couldn’t take it anymore. I knew that the last thing I needed was a high school diploma for what I wanted to do with my life since it was hurting my business. I was definitely not what you’d consider a “well-behaved student” either so I’m sure it made my old teachers’ lives easier.

What happened after that?

Jeremie Nadon: I got straight to work reaching out to people I wanted & knew I could help. Of course there were setbacks, unexpected problems & various lows and highs. Starting a business from scratch is creating something from nothing. I had to invest into myself, push myself when I didn’t want to get up in the morning, and learn to learn from the mistakes of both myself and others. I lost a lot of friends, people told me I would fail and that I was making a big mistake, but looking back that helped me to make room for new friends and new connections.

What would you say to someone thinking about starting a business?

Jeremie Nadon: Stop thinking, start doing. I see so many people who completely halt all progress towards their goals because they think they need the perfect ‘business plan’, website or whatever. Stop that, you wanna start a business? Start right now, don’t even finish watching or reading this interview. Take massive, imperfect action & be comfortable with that. It doesn’t have to be perfect.

Also remember that your business & results are a reflection of who you are as a person. There were a lot of things I had to do when starting out such as exercising, meditation, and visualizing myself where I am today, to help me move faster & improve myself as a person overall. But everyone is different, you need to be self-aware of where you’re at

and decide what you need. People are so quick to buy a make money course, but hesitant to invest in therapy or a gym membership. Courses are great and have been an invaluable tool for me, but get yourself right first.

What do you plan to do in the future?

Jeremie Nadon: I really want to keep helping businesses, especially those negatively impacted by covid to adapt online & pivot with technology. It’s evolving so fast these days that there’s always work to be done. I just launched a new service called “Efficient Growth” through my company Nadon Media which is tailored to solving that specific issue right now. We have 13 spots left right now for new clients, and they’re going quick. We’re focusing on quality instead of quantity.

