According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD):
(Tuesday 15 June 2021, Time of Issue: 1300 hours IST)
Based on 0830 hours IST Observations
All India Weather Inference(MIDDAY)
- The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through lat. 20.5°N/ Long. 60°E, Diu, Surat, Nandurbar, Bhopal, Nowgong, Hamirpur, Barabanki, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Ambala and
- Due to approaching of midlatitude westerlies winds, further progress of monsoon over remaining parts of northwest India is likely to be slow. The progress of monsoon is being monitored continuously and further update will be provided on daily basis.
- The Low Pressure Area over northwest Jharkhand & neighbourhood now lies over east Uttar Pradesh and adjoining Bihar and associated cyclonic circulation extends upto midtropospheric levels.
A western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over north Pakistan and neighborhood between 3.6 and 4.5 km above mean sea level.
- The trough at mean sea level now runs from Northwest Rajasthan to northwest Bay of Bengal across Haryana, Southwest Uttar Pradesh, center of low pressure area over east Uttar Pradesh and adjoining Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and extends upto 9 km above mean sea level.
- The cyclonic circulation over north Haryana & neighbourhood at 5 km above mean sea level persists.
- The off shore trough at mean sea level now runs from north Maharashtra coast to north Kerala
- The trough from east central Arabian sea to South Konkan now runs from central part of South Arabian Sea to south Konkan at 4.5 and 5.8 km above mean sea level.
- The cyclonic circulation at 0.9 km above mean sea level over south Assam & neighbourhood has become less
