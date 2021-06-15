Endless Possibilites in New Media start here

Whether you have 30 seconds or time for a full length immersive. This is what you need to know. From NFT’s to Feature Length films. From novices to Legendary names, these are the content that are cutting edge and award winning now.

Content from China, Russia, South Africa, Colombia, UK, Germany, Qatar, Canada, USA, France and the Arctic all won awards at the 12th Annual New Media Film Festival Los Angeles.Grand Prize Winner: Disappearing Stories (Mobile) – US Premiere

Director – Oleg Ageychev, Alexander Gornovsky – Russia

Best NFT: The New Media Film Festival® is the first event of its kind in the world to accept non-fungible tokens (NFT) in competition. NFT’s announced & bought during Awards

“This year’s programming incorporates some of the most innovative and technologically creative work we have ever presented,” according to Founder and Director, Susan Johnston. “Especially our NFT competition, which supports artists who are truly trailblazing a new genre. This is an event we expect to see grow in years to come.”

Best Animation: Boy Scientist – Los Angeles Premiere

Director – Susan Lim, Samudra Kajal Saikia – USA

Best Art: Myth (World Premiere)

Director – George Maple – Australia

Best Artificial Intelligence: AI La I Artificial Intelligence La

Director – Carlo Christian Spano – China

Best Digital Comic: Lead City (World Premiere)

Writer – Eric Borden – USA

Best Documentary: Cheyenne – World Premiere

Director – Rich Underwood – USA

Best Drone: Perspective – Los Angeles Premiere

Director – Timothy Hay, Simon Mulholland – South Africa

Best Feature: Adam’s Apples – Los Angeles Premiere

Director – John Strasberg – USA

Best Mixed Reality: The Safe Shipment of Small Cargo – Los Angeles Premiere

Director – Tizzy Canucci – UK

Best Mobile/Tablet: Colombia 2020

Director – Nicky Woodhouse – Colombia

Best Music Only: Roots-Sequoia – World Premiere

Artist – emaé – UK

Best Music Video: After the Lockdown

Director – Joy Shannon – USA

Best New Media: Colorful and Creative Leipzig in 3D Audio – World Premiere

Director – Martin Rieger – Germany

Best Pilot: Loved Ones – World Premiere

Director – Sam Coyle – USA.

Best Podcast: Coffee with Karina Ep Don Mclean – World Premiere

Director – Karina Michel Feld – USA

Best Script: Peach Blossom

Top 3 Scripts:

The Gorilla Group

Ms. Pearl’s Private School for Posh Pigs

Blackout

Best Short: The Corona Mechanism – Los Angeles Premiere

Director – Al Jazeera Media Network – Qatar

Best Snipler: Around the World in 80 Plates with Leslie Durso – World Premiere

Director – FoodAllergy.org – USA

Best STEAM: LIGO – Los Angeles Premiere

Director – Les Guthman – USA

Best Student: A Beautiful Brain in a Beautiful World

Director – Grade 9 Student Martin Thaw – Canada

Best Socially Responsible: Before I Knew – Los Angeles Premiere

Director – Hans Augustave – USA

Best Trailer: Riders of the Purple Sage, the Making of a Western Opera – Los Angeles Premiere

Director – Emmy Award Winner Kristen Atwell Ford – USA

Best TV: Detention Adventure – Los Angeles Premiere

Director – Joe Kicak – Canada

Three nerdy friends and the school bully must get themselves thrown into detention to find the entrance to a labyrinth of trap-laden tunnels protecting the fabled hidden lab of Alexander Graham Bell.

Best VR-360: Hominidae – Los Ángeles Premiare

Director – Brian Andrews – USA

Best Web Series: The Fash Life Series – World Premiere

Director – Rebecca Hu – USA

Best Web Series Promo: The Gliwensbourg Chronicles – World Premiere

Director – Emilie Tommasi – France

Audience Award: Into the Night – Feature – US Premiere

Director – Amy Richman – Arctic

