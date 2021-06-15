Select Page

COVID-19 Vaccination Update- Day 150

Jun 15, 2021 | Business

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached more than 25.87 Cr (25,87,13,321) as per the 7 pm provisional report today.

20,99,621 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,16,326 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 4,34,35,032 persons across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 8,33,808 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

The table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

S.No.

State

1st Dose

2nd Dose

1

A & N Islands

15386

2

Andhra Pradesh

605840

2203

3

Arunachal Pradesh

78663

4

Assam

939539

35327

5

Bihar

2588805

738

6

Chandigarh

97977

1

7

Chhattisgarh

888257

18785

8

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

69659

9

Daman & Diu

80845

10

Delhi

1393583

110700

11

Goa

128801

2076

12

Gujarat

3975988

75164

13

Haryana

1722941

17156

14

Himachal Pradesh

135835

15

Jammu & Kashmir

399821

24642

16

Jharkhand

1100392

15124

17

Karnataka

3118236

11514

18

Kerala

1203660

1178

19

Ladakh

59880

20

Lakshadweep

16521

21

Madhya Pradesh

4446833

98615

22

Maharashtra

2491318

192226

23

Manipur

91076

24

Meghalaya

75180

25

Mizoram

50620

1

26

Nagaland

92938

27

Odisha

1057752

83221

28

Puducherry

66611

29

Punjab

576666

2293

30

Rajasthan

3570196

1339

31

Sikkim

54411

32

Tamil Nadu

2539055

9705

33

Telangana

1845748

1796

34

Tripura

74340

5400

35

Uttar Pradesh

4586488

108354

36

Uttarakhand

552086

9578

37

West Bengal

2643085

6672

Total

4,34,35,032

8,33,808

The cumulative vaccination coverage of 25,87,13,321 vaccine doses is segregated based on population priority groups, as follows.

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

Healthcare workers

Frontline workers

People Aged 18-44 Years

People Aged ≥ 45 Years

People Aged ≥ 60 Years

Total

1st Dose

1,00,67,641

1,68,38,400

4,34,35,032

7,65,48,740

6,29,78,733

20,98,68,546

2nd Dose

69,81,884

88,76,931

8,33,808

1,20,81,922

2,00,70,230

4,88,44,775

Total

1,70,49,525

2,57,15,331

4,42,68,840

8,86,30,662

8,30,48,963

25,87,13,321

As on Day-150 of the vaccination drive (14th June, 2021), total 35,96,462 vaccine doses were given. 31,84,503 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 4,11,959 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 P.M. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

Date: 14th June, 2021 (150th Day)

Healthcare workers

Frontline workers

People Aged 18-44 Years

People Aged ≥ 45 Years

People Aged ≥ 60 Years

Total

1st Dose

10595

64986

2099621

720320

288981

31,84,503

2nd Dose

13642

23643

116326

102959

155389

4,11,959

Total

24,237

88,629

22,15,947

8,23,279

4,44,370

35,96,462

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

