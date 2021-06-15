COVID-19 Vaccination Update- Day 150

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached more than 25.87 Cr (25,87,13,321) as per the 7 pm provisional report today.

20,99,621 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,16,326 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 4,34,35,032 persons across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 8,33,808 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

The table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

S.No. State 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1 A & N Islands 15386 2 Andhra Pradesh 605840 2203 3 Arunachal Pradesh 78663 4 Assam 939539 35327 5 Bihar 2588805 738 6 Chandigarh 97977 1 7 Chhattisgarh 888257 18785 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 69659 9 Daman & Diu 80845 10 Delhi 1393583 110700 11 Goa 128801 2076 12 Gujarat 3975988 75164 13 Haryana 1722941 17156 14 Himachal Pradesh 135835 15 Jammu & Kashmir 399821 24642 16 Jharkhand 1100392 15124 17 Karnataka 3118236 11514 18 Kerala 1203660 1178 19 Ladakh 59880 20 Lakshadweep 16521 21 Madhya Pradesh 4446833 98615 22 Maharashtra 2491318 192226 23 Manipur 91076 24 Meghalaya 75180 25 Mizoram 50620 1 26 Nagaland 92938 27 Odisha 1057752 83221 28 Puducherry 66611 29 Punjab 576666 2293 30 Rajasthan 3570196 1339 31 Sikkim 54411 32 Tamil Nadu 2539055 9705 33 Telangana 1845748 1796 34 Tripura 74340 5400 35 Uttar Pradesh 4586488 108354 36 Uttarakhand 552086 9578 37 West Bengal 2643085 6672 Total 4,34,35,032 8,33,808

The cumulative vaccination coverage of 25,87,13,321 vaccine doses is segregated based on population priority groups, as follows.

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage Healthcare workers Frontline workers People Aged 18-44 Years People Aged ≥ 45 Years People Aged ≥ 60 Years Total 1st Dose 1,00,67,641 1,68,38,400 4,34,35,032 7,65,48,740 6,29,78,733 20,98,68,546 2nd Dose 69,81,884 88,76,931 8,33,808 1,20,81,922 2,00,70,230 4,88,44,775 Total 1,70,49,525 2,57,15,331 4,42,68,840 8,86,30,662 8,30,48,963 25,87,13,321

As on Day-150 of the vaccination drive (14th June, 2021), total 35,96,462 vaccine doses were given. 31,84,503 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 4,11,959 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 P.M. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

Date: 14th June, 2021 (150th Day) Healthcare workers Frontline workers People Aged 18-44 Years People Aged ≥ 45 Years People Aged ≥ 60 Years Total 1st Dose 10595 64986 2099621 720320 288981 31,84,503 2nd Dose 13642 23643 116326 102959 155389 4,11,959 Total 24,237 88,629 22,15,947 8,23,279 4,44,370 35,96,462

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

