COVID-19 Vaccination Update- Day 150

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached more than 25.87 Cr (25,87,13,321) as per the 7 pm provisional report today.
20,99,621 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,16,326 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 4,34,35,032 persons across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 8,33,808 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.
The table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.
S.No.
State
1st Dose
2nd Dose
1
A & N Islands
15386
2
Andhra Pradesh
605840
2203
3
Arunachal Pradesh
78663
4
Assam
939539
35327
5
Bihar
2588805
738
6
Chandigarh
97977
1
7
Chhattisgarh
888257
18785
8
Dadra & Nagar Haveli
69659
9
Daman & Diu
80845
10
Delhi
1393583
110700
11
Goa
128801
2076
12
Gujarat
3975988
75164
13
Haryana
1722941
17156
14
Himachal Pradesh
135835
15
Jammu & Kashmir
399821
24642
16
Jharkhand
1100392
15124
17
Karnataka
3118236
11514
18
Kerala
1203660
1178
19
Ladakh
59880
20
Lakshadweep
16521
21
Madhya Pradesh
4446833
98615
22
Maharashtra
2491318
192226
23
Manipur
91076
24
Meghalaya
75180
25
Mizoram
50620
1
26
Nagaland
92938
27
Odisha
1057752
83221
28
Puducherry
66611
29
Punjab
576666
2293
30
Rajasthan
3570196
1339
31
Sikkim
54411
32
Tamil Nadu
2539055
9705
33
Telangana
1845748
1796
34
Tripura
74340
5400
35
Uttar Pradesh
4586488
108354
36
Uttarakhand
552086
9578
37
West Bengal
2643085
6672
Total
4,34,35,032
8,33,808
The cumulative vaccination coverage of 25,87,13,321 vaccine doses is segregated based on population priority groups, as follows.
Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
Healthcare workers
Frontline workers
People Aged 18-44 Years
People Aged ≥ 45 Years
People Aged ≥ 60 Years
Total
1st Dose
1,00,67,641
1,68,38,400
4,34,35,032
7,65,48,740
6,29,78,733
20,98,68,546
2nd Dose
69,81,884
88,76,931
8,33,808
1,20,81,922
2,00,70,230
4,88,44,775
Total
1,70,49,525
2,57,15,331
4,42,68,840
8,86,30,662
8,30,48,963
25,87,13,321
As on Day-150 of the vaccination drive (14th June, 2021), total 35,96,462 vaccine doses were given. 31,84,503 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 4,11,959 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 P.M. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.
Date: 14th June, 2021 (150th Day)
Healthcare workers
Frontline workers
People Aged 18-44 Years
People Aged ≥ 45 Years
People Aged ≥ 60 Years
Total
1st Dose
10595
64986
2099621
720320
288981
31,84,503
2nd Dose
13642
23643
116326
102959
155389
4,11,959
Total
24,237
88,629
22,15,947
8,23,279
4,44,370
35,96,462
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.
