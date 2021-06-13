The Sovereign Kingdom Augments Travel with Luxury Transportation Bookings

The Sovereign Kingdom unveiled a significant development in its early-stage launch as it dramatically increases its service offering and value proposition for luxury travelers with the introduction of Sovereign Transports. Bringing together unforgettable destinations for rent or purchase and the ease and comfort of reaching your destination on time and in style, Sovereign Transports is the next layer designed to enhance luxury travel both seamlessly and efficiently. The Sovereign Kingdoms luxury transportation services launch today with key areas – private and commercial air, private yacht, helicopter and ground transportation charters.

Sovereign Transports will make luxury travel novel by making it the easy and desired method to access sought after home destinations from The Sovereign Kingdom’s curated collection with the comforts expected from luxury transportation. Add that members get unprecedented access to global destinations spanning more than 50 countries, The Sovereign Kingdom becomes the one place to go in order to augment the luxury travel experience.

Having already transformed the expectations of luxury travelers with a first-class concierge team which help travelers to plan and to manage unforgettable luxury vacation experiences The Sovereign Kingdom is taking this same customer-centric approach to every phase of the travel experience and, in doing so, providing more accessible transportation options for leisure, business travelers and their families.

“In the past, The Sovereign Kingdom has focused exclusively on our online community and marketplace for luxury vacation experiences,” said K. Derhem, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Today, The Sovereign Kingdom is launching Sovereign Transports, bringing together where you stay, and how you choose to get there. We want to make luxury travel turn-key and as easily manageable as possible.”

