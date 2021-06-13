No Heat Wave Conditions likely over any part of the country during next five days

According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department:
(Dated: 12th June, 2021, Time of Issue: 1600 Hours IST )
Current Temperature Status and Warning for next five days
Yesterday’s Maximum Temperature Scenario:
Heat Wave: – NIL.
Maximum Temperature: – Maximum Temperatures more than 40.0°C as on 11-06-2021 were recorded at most places over West Rajasthan; at many places over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi; at a few places over and at isolated places over East Rajasthan, Punjab, West Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat States.
Yesterday, the highest maximum temperature of 44.2°C was reported in Ganganagar (West Rajasthan).
Today’s Minimum Temperature Scenario:
Warm Night:- NIL.
Minimum Temperature:- Minimum temperatures were appreciably above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C) at few places over Rajasthan; and above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at many places over Himachal Pradesh and isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi,
Assam & Meghalaya and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.
(Please CLICK HERE for details (Detailed story) & graphics forecast)
Kindly download MAUSAM APP for location specific forecast & warning, MEGHDOOT APP for Agromet
advisory and DAMINI APP for Lightning Warning & visit state MC/RMC websites for district wise warning.
****
SS/ RP/ (IMD input)
(Release ID: 1726556)
Visitor Counter : 4