No Heat Wave Conditions likely over any part of the country during next five days

According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department:

(Dated: 12th June, 2021, Time of Issue: 1600 Hours IST )

Current Temperature Status and Warning for next five days

Yesterday’s Maximum Temperature Scenario:

Heat Wave: – NIL.

Maximum Temperature: – Maximum Temperatures more than 40.0°C as on 11-06-2021 were recorded at most places over West Rajasthan; at many places over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi; at a few places over and at isolated places over East Rajasthan, Punjab, West Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat States.

Yesterday, the highest maximum temperature of 44.2°C was reported in Ganganagar (West Rajasthan).

Today’s Minimum Temperature Scenario:

Warm Night:- NIL.

Minimum Temperature:- Minimum temperatures were appreciably above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C) at few places over Rajasthan; and above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at many places over Himachal Pradesh and isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi,

Assam & Meghalaya and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

