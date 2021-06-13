Bedsure Blankets have 140,000 Five-Star Reviews

With many blanket products on the market, it can be hard for people to know what blankets have the features and benefits that they want. Common things that people look for in blankets include: Comfort, versatility, durability, right size, desired color, fabric type, breathability, weight, softness, gift-ability and ability to match with décor. Each product will have its special features and benefits. Bedsure Home blankets have 140,000 customer 5-star reviews for these kinds of features and benefits.

Customers across the US and UK have written many reviews on Amazon about Bedsure Home products. These reviews talk about all the key details that customers care about. With summer around the corner, the most relevant seasonal product aspects that customers are writing about include:

*Softness and comfort – These are product aspects that help customers feel comfortable and cozy when using their blanket.

*Lightness and versatility – The weight of a blanket affects customer warmth, comfort, relaxation and so on. Versatile blankets can be used to make a cozy living room, a warmer bed or even a comfortable and dry outdoor picnic.

*Sleep quality – Sleep quality is critical for physical and mental health, and feeling comfortable and cozy at night play an important role in this.

*Everyday value – Affordable products mean that customers do not break the bank when they buy products to create a cozy home.

*Gift-ability – This means how easy and suitable a product is to give to family, friends, colleagues or even a charity.

Softness and affordability were some of the aspects that customers mentioned when writing about the Bamboo and Cotton Waffle Weave Blanket. As a new product, this blanket has over 3,500 customer reviews and costs $32.99 plus shipping and handling. A customer from the US had this to say about the bamboo-cotton blanket:

[…] This cotton/bamboo blanket exceeded our expectations. She says it is “super soft” and I have to agree. It is a great price and the blanket hangs perfectly.

– Jennifer C, August 18th 2020

Another thing that customers look for in blankets is the ability to use a throw blanket for bed decoration and comfort. A customer from the hot, southern part of the USA gave the Chenille Blanket 5 stars:

Just what I was Looking for! Love a throw on the couch, but summers are hot in the south! It’s soft and just heavy enough for a throw in my opinion. If you’re looking for a thick, warm, fluffy blanket this isn’t it. Perfect couch or bed throw! Looks much more expensive than it is!

– Victoria, August 5th 2020

