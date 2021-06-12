Plethora’s webinar on ‘Redefining Capability Development as Business Strategy’ to offer strategic insights for corporate learning in the new normal

In an upcoming webinar titled Redefining Capability Development as Business Strategy: Digital-First Learning, Personalization & Content Relevancy organized by Plethora in association with ETHRWorld, L&D and HR experts will share their insights and experiences to redefine capability development in 2021.

In the new normal, as employees are required to rapidly acquire new skills, companies have to accelerate capability building at a faster pace. To this end, personalized learning has become an effective tool to enhance the creation of a holistic and sustainable learning system. Through digital-first, customized and relevant learning, it is possible to offer upskilling and reskilling opportunities to the workforce to help maximize business productivity.

With the pursuit of steering employee upskilling and helping companies enhance capabilities in 2021, Plethora is dedicated to offering the best-quality learning that is customized to specific skilling needs, and an outcome-based consultative approach in line with business goals.

The webinar will see Amit Gautam, CEO and Director, Plethora, along with Riaz Mulla, Head Leadership Learning & Talent Development, Tech Mahindra and Palanisamy Annamalai, AVP – L&D and Head of Training, Samasta Microfinance Ltd, deliberate over ways and means to augment capability building in 2021. The event will be moderated by Puja Bothra, Senior Content Lead, ETHRWorld.

Targeted towards senior leadership from L&D and HR, the webinar will cover key points like:



 Understanding the upskilling challenges of underperforming teams



 Prioritizing capability development as a business imperative



 Redesigning traditional training approaches for the digital world



 Adopting a personalized approach to capability development

The webinar will be streamed live on Thursday, 17th June from 4.30PM to 5.30PM IST.

To register for the webinar, please visit here.

###