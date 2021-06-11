Dubai, United Arab Emirates Jun 10, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Verticroft Holdings- The World’s Most Sustainable Animal Feed.

Humanity’s future poses serious threats from water scarcity and groundwater depletion in the next 30 years. The United Nations world water development report in 2018 estimates that 6.1 billion people will live in areas without significant water scarcity, droughts, and shortages by 2050.

With dramatic population and economic growth, this inevitably led to rapidly increasing demand for water and the depletion of water resources, as well as increased pollution of the water table. According to a study, this figure may be an underestimation, and there will be an even greater scarcity of clean water by 2050, because the three major factors that cause water scarcity – inequitable growth, accessibility, and needs -‌ ‌are‌ ‌underrated.

The global water demand for all sectors is currently around 4,600 km3 per year, which will rise 20% to 30% by 2050, ‌approximately‌ ‌up‌ ‌to‌ ‌5,500‌ ‌to‌ ‌6,000‌ ‌km‌3‌ ‌per‌ ‌year. By 2050, the average water demand for agriculture will rise by 60%. The population of the world will increase from 9.4 to 10.2 billion people by 2050, adding 22% to 32% to that number. As the population increases, most of it will occur in Africa, with +1.3 billion or 108% of the current population, and Asia, with +0.75 billion or 18% of the current population.

Over the next two decades, water consumption in all industries, including agriculture and domestic, will increase significantly. Despite agriculture remaining the largest sector, the industrial and domestic demand sectors will grow 10 times faster.

Globally,‌ ‌70% of current water demand is used for agriculture. There will be a 60% increase in food demand by 2050, which will call for more arable land and an intensification of farming. As a result, we will use more‌ ‌water.

Verticroft Holdings, is the Middle East-focused food security and sustainable agriculture-focused holding company with portfolio companies in Agri-tech, precision agriculture cultivation, livestock breeding, food security, food distribution, and F&B.

Bring Desert To Life

Verticroft, www.verticroft.com a subsidiary company works on designing, constructing, and operating IoT-connected hydroponic animal feed facilities.

From planting seeds to harvesting the crop in only 6 days, the system can produce about 1,000 kg of feed. It takes 30 square meters of space and 900 liters of water to produce 1,000 kg of feed. Over the next few decades, as more countries and governments demand low water usage by farmers, the efficiency and production capacity of agricultural systems will be a game-changer not only in the GCC (where 95% of feed is imported) but throughout the world.

It is enough to feed 300 sheep per day with one tonne of hydronic feed. The feed analysis indicates that the hydronic feed produced regardless of outdoor weather conditions contains up to 18% Crude Protein, 11%ADF, and 22% NDF, and packed with enzymes.

“It won’t be long before governments around the world adopt this technology to conserve water and land and prevent climate change. Water savings alone is reason enough to consider hydroponic animal feed carefully. In addition, our feed is highly digestible, far less carbon-intensive than conventional farming, and produced on-site without the need for logistics.

Our livestock has performed extremely well on it. We have seen dramatic savings on feed costs since we have implemented our system, and without it, we would not be able to operate our farms in the Middle East. As long as it is widely spread, the hydroponic feed will become something everyone will follow. We simply won’t be able to continue as we are” said Ryan Singlehurst, CEO www.verticroftholdings.com

