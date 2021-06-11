Select Page

Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production and Use-Based Index for the month of April, 2021 (Base 2011-12=100)

Jun 11, 2021 | Business

The Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) are released on 12th of every month (or previous working day if 12th is a holiday) with a six weeks lag and compiled with data received from source agencies, which in turn receive the data from the producing factories/ establishments.

2.        For the month of April 2021, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP)with base 2011-12 stands at 126.6. The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of April 2021 stand at 108.0, 125.1 and 174.0 respectively. These Quick Estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP.

3.        As per Use-based classification, the indices stand at 126.7 for Primary Goods, 82.4 for Capital Goods, 137.9 for Intermediate Goods and 134.8 for Infrastructure/ Construction Goods for the month of April 2021.  Further, the indices for Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables stand at 112.4 and 142.3 respectively for the month of April 2021.

4.        It may be noted that the nationwide lockdown and other measures implemented to restrict the spread of Covid 19 pandemic from the end of March 2020, had led to a majority of the establishments not operating in April 2020 and consequently, there were many units which reported ‘Nil’ production, affecting comparison of the indices for the months of April 2020 and April 2021.

5.        Details of Quick Estimates of the Index of Industrial Production for the month of April 2021 at Sectoral, 2-digit level of National Industrial Classification (NIC-2008) and byUse-based classification are given at Statements I, II and III respectively. Also, for users to appreciate the changes in the industrial sector, Statement IV provides month-wise indices for the last 12 months, by industry groups (as per 2-digit level of NIC-2008) and sectors.

6.        Along with the Quick Estimates of IIP for the month of April 2021, the indices for March 2021 have undergone the first revision and those for January 2021 have undergone the final revision in the light of the updated data received from the source agencies. The Quick Estimates for April 2021, the first revision for March 2021 and the final revision for January 2021 have been compiled at weighted response rates of 85 percent, 92 percent and 95 percent respectively.

7.        Release of the Index for May 2021 will be on Monday, 12thJuly 2021.

Note: –

STATEMENT I: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – SECTORAL

(Base : 2011-12=100)

Month

Mining

Manufacturing

Electricity

General

(14.372472)

(77.63321)

(7.994318)

(100)

2019-20

2020-21

2021-22

2019-20

2020-21

2021-22

2019-20

2020-21

2021-22

2019-20

2020-21

2021-22

Apr*

107.8

78.8

108.0

126.2

42.1

125.1

162.9

125.6

174.0

126.5

54.0

126.6

May

110.1

87.6

135.8

84.4

176.9

150.6

135.4

90.2

Jun

106.5

85.7

129.0

107.1

173.6

156.2

129.3

107.9

Jul

100.2

87.5

133.7

118.5

170.5

166.3

131.8

117.9

Aug

92.0

84.0

128.4

118.7

165.7

162.7

126.2

117.2

Sep

86.4

87.6

126.0

126.5

158.7

166.4

122.9

124.1

Oct

99.5

98.5

126.3

132.0

145.8

162.2

124.0

129.6

Nov

112.7

106.6

130.6

128.5

139.9

144.8

128.8

126.7

Dec

120.9

117.3

135.4

139.0

150.3

158.0

134.5

137.4

Jan

124.3

121.3

137.9

136.6

155.6

164.2

137.4

136.6

Feb

123.3

117.9

134.2

129.3

153.7

153.9

134.2

129.6

Mar

131.0

138.7

111.6

143.2

146.9

180.0

117.2

145.5

Average

   
        

Apr-Mar

109.6

101.0

129.6

117.2

158.4

157.6

129.0

118.1

   

Growth over the corresponding period of previous year

       

Apr

5.1

#

#

2.5

#

#

6.0

#

#

3.2

#

#

    

Apr-Mar

1.6

-7.8

-1.4

-9.6

1.0

-0.5

-0.8

-8.4

* Figures for Apr 2021 are Quick Estimates.

NOTE : Indices for the months of Jan’21 and Mar’21 incorporate updated production data.

# In view of explanation given in press release w.r.t April 2020, the indices for month of April 2021 are  not strictly comparable with April 2020

STATEMENT II:  INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – (2-DIGIT LEVEL)

(Base: 2011-12=100)

Industry

Description

Weight

Index

Cumulative Index

Percentage growth

code

Apr’20

Apr’21*

Apr-Mar

Apr’21#

Apr-Mar

2019-20

2020-21

2020-21

10

Manufacture of food products

5.3025

94.3

128.1

123.7

121.4

#

-1.9

11

Manufacture of beverages

1.0354

7.2

92.0

106.4

78.7

#

-26.0

12

Manufacture of tobacco products

0.7985

0.3

85.2

95.4

79.6

#

-16.6

13

Manufacture of textiles

3.2913

11.0

113.2

115.7

90.7

#

-21.6

14

Manufacture of wearing apparel

1.3225

9.7

136.1

154.6

108.6

#

-29.8

15

Manufacture of leather and related products

0.5021

1.7

106.8

122.7

100.7

#

-17.9

16

Manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials

0.1930

4.7

107.0

113.8

91.3

#

-19.8

17

Manufacture of paper and paper products

0.8724

21.7

87.9

90.8

69.7

#

-23.2

18

Printing and reproduction of recorded media

0.6798

23.1

66.2

90.7

65.3

#

-28.0

19

Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products

11.7749

87.7

118.5

126.7

111.2

#

-12.2

20

Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products

7.8730

53.0

120.2

118.5

116.3

#

-1.9

21

Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products

4.9810

93.6

206.2

215.2

218.4

#

1.5

22

Manufacture of rubber and plastics products

2.4222

29.4

106.5

100.0

96.3

#

-3.7

23

Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products

4.0853

16.9

120.1

121.3

105.6

#

-12.9

24

Manufacture of basic metals

12.8043

40.3

158.2

159.1

149.7

#

-5.9

25

Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment

2.6549

3.7

80.0

90.6

78.1

#

-13.8

26

Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products

1.5704

12.6

139.7

151.0

129.1

#

-14.5

27

Manufacture of electrical equipment

2.9983

5.6

86.0

105.2

92.1

#

-12.5

28

Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.

4.7653

9.1

98.7

107.7

92.4

#

-14.2

29

Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

4.8573

0.7

103.6

100.2

81.1

#

-19.1

30

Manufacture of other transport equipment

1.7763

0.2

114.0

136.6

112.1

#

-17.9

31

Manufacture of furniture

0.1311

1.4

153.4

197.3

142.7

#

-27.7

32

Other manufacturing

0.9415

10.7

95.0

81.2

62.8

#

-22.7

 

05

Mining

14.3725

78.8

108.0

109.6

101.0

#

-7.8

10-32

Manufacturing

77.6332

42.1

125.1

129.6

117.2

#

-9.6

35

Electricity

7.9943

125.6

174.0

158.4

157.6

#

-0.5

 

General Index

100.00

54.0

126.6

129.0

118.1

#

-8.4

* Figures for Apr 2021 are Quick Estimates

# In view of explanation given in press release w.r.t April 2020, the indices for month of April 2021 are  not strictly comparable with April 2020

STATEMENT III: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – USE-BASED

(Base :2011-12=100)

Primary goods

Capital goods

Intermediate goods

Infrastructure/ Construction goods

Consumer durables

Consumer non-durables

Month

(34.048612)

(8.223043)

(17.221487)

(12.338363)

(12.839296)

(15.329199)

2019-20

2020-21

2021-22

2019-20

2020-21

2021-22

2019-20

2020-21

2021-22

2019-20

2020-21

2021-22

2019-20

2020-21

2021-22

2019-20

2020-21

2021-22

Apr*

125.8

92.4

126.7

96.2

7.0

82.4

123.7

44.6

137.9

135.0

20.3

134.8

127.1

5.5

112.4

140.0

72.7

142.3

May

131.9

106.0

103.9

35.4

138.8

83.7

145.0

88.4

133.8

39.7

149.8

135.3

Jun

127.8

109.3

101.9

63.8

136.5

108.2

140.6

114.9

120.0

78.2

138.0

147.5

Jul

128.1

114.3

91.8

70.9

140.4

125.4

140.1

128.6

130.3

99.4

146.6

149.3

Aug

121.9

108.8

88.7

75.9

135.9

129.4

130.7

130.7

122.0

109.5

144.4

140.0

Sep

113.8

112.1

91.4

90.3

134.1

133.6

127.6

132.7

122.5

129.0

144.0

147.4

Oct

121.7

117.9

88.5

91.3

136.4

140.7

129.9

144.1

113.3

133.8

138.6

148.7

Nov

124.5

122.2

91.1

84.3

140.9

138.4

134.5

137.3

116.7

113.0

150.2

149.1

Dec

129.6

130.1

93.7

95.8

146.9

150.3

146.4

151.0

117.3

124.9

158.1

161.1

Jan

133.4

134.4

102.4

93.2

146.8

149.7

146.7

150.1

124.0

123.9

158.3

149.8

Feb

131.0

124.9

97.4

93.7

145.8

137.7

145.0

139.2

117.3

125.1

153.4

146.5

Mar

134.4

144.9

72.6

107.7

125.7

154.9

117.6

158.7

83.2

129.0

121.7

159.7

Average

      

Apr-Mar

127.0

118.1

93.3

75.8

137.7

124.7

136.6

124.7

119.0

100.9

145.3

142.3

Growth over the corresponding period of previous year

      

Apr

5.1

#

#

-1.4

#

#

3.0

#

#

-0.7

#

#

2.2

#

#

5.4

#

#

      

Apr-Mar

0.7

-7.0

-13.9

-18.8

9.1

-9.4

-3.6

-8.7

-8.7

-15.2

-0.1

-2.1

* Figures for Apr 2021 are Quick Estimates.

NOTE : Indices for the months of Jan’21 and Mar’21 incorporate updated production data.

# In view of explanation given in press release w.r.t April 2020, the indices for month of April 2021 are  not strictly comparable with April 2020

STATEMENT IV: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION (NIC 2-DIGIT LEVEL) FOR LAST 12 MONTHS

(Base: 2011-12=100)

Ind

Description

Weight

May’20

Jun’20

Jul’20

Aug’20

Sep’20

Oct’20

Nov’20

Dec’20

Jan’21

Feb’21

Mar’21

Apr’21

code

10

Manufacture of food products

5.3025

98.0

102.7

111.0

107.1

110.9

113.9

133.9

149.1

149.0

135.2

151.7

128.1

11

Manufacture of beverages

1.0354

54.9

83.9

78.9

76.8

84.6

82.7

86.3

90.1

95.4

94.8

108.5

92.0

12

Manufacture of tobacco products

0.7985

40.7

91.6

102.0

84.2

88.3

86.5

92.9

98.1

103.7

79.2

87.3

85.2

13

Manufacture of textiles

3.2913

40.2

63.1

93.9

96.6

105.4

110.7

108.9

114.9

115.3

111.2

117.0

113.2

14

Manufacture of wearing apparel

1.3225

62.6

105.9

112.5

113.8

121.4

119.9

101.7

140.0

129.4

141.2

144.6

136.1

15

Manufacture of leather and related products

0.5021

52.4

99.7

110.7

106.0

123.3

116.4

105.0

121.9

124.9

121.4

124.4

106.8

16

Manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials

0.1930

39.6

74.0

83.0

85.5

116.8

111.8

108.7

126.6

112.0

111.6

121.2

107.0

17

Manufacture of paper and paper products

0.8724

50.3

82.9

67.0

79.0

64.2

71.7

71.6

78.1

80.2

79.5

90.1

87.9

18

Printing and reproduction of recorded media

0.6798

52.6

70.2

68.5

65.4

68.3

69.0

70.5

83.0

70.0

67.7

74.7

66.2

19

Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products

11.7749

95.9

104.5

109.4

100.6

103.2

109.3

124.8

125.0

129.3

113.6

130.9

118.5

20

Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products

7.8730

95.9

117.3

122.2

118.9

125.5

128.0

120.4

131.8

131.6

119.3

131.6

120.2

21

Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products

4.9810

234.3

237.1

243.1

221.9

236.0

239.6

226.0

239.9

205.4

214.7

229.1

206.2

22

Manufacture of rubber and plastics products

2.4222

69.5

91.6

100.6

98.8

107.8

111.5

104.7

112.8

108.5

105.7

114.5

106.5

23

Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products

4.0853

91.2

110.4

105.4

96.2

103.8

117.1

112.7

122.6

127.2

124.2

139.8

120.1

24

Manufacture of basic metals

12.8043

103.2

131.5

153.1

162.9

160.5

170.6

165.4

181.7

179.8

162.8

184.7

158.2

25

Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment

2.6549

44.2

67.3

82.0

83.9

92.1

95.7

81.8

99.0

93.7

93.2

100.9

80.0

26

Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products

1.5704

64.5

114.8

144.9

146.3

167.2

151.1

115.0

138.8

155.6

166.7

171.7

139.7

27

Manufacture of electrical equipment

2.9983

31.6

61.7

82.6

94.4

126.5

132.4

114.4

131.8

109.7

106.0

108.6

86.0

28

Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.

4.7653

44.6

80.2

85.6

92.6

108.9

113.2

105.4

118.5

110.0

112.0

129.0

98.7

29

Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

4.8573

20.7

53.7

73.5

85.0

99.5

109.9

99.2

103.2

107.8

105.6

114.9

103.6

30

Manufacture of other transport equipment

1.7763

22.8

72.3

108.4

133.5

162.4

167.2

139.3

121.1

136.4

135.6

146.2

114.0

31

Manufacture of furniture

0.1311

60.5

144.8

157.0

181.1

168.3

167.7

144.7

183.9

163.4

165.7

174.1

153.4

32

Other manufacturing

0.9415

28.6

51.7

50.0

56.2

67.4

83.4

65.5

76.7

85.0

85.3

93.3

95.0

   

5

Mining

14.3725

87.6

85.7

87.5

84.0

87.6

98.5

106.6

117.3

121.3

117.9

138.7

108.0

10-32

Manufacturing

77.6332

84.4

107.1

118.5

118.7

126.5

132.0

128.5

139.0

136.6

129.3

143.2

125.1

35

Electricity

7.9943

150.6

156.2

166.3

162.7

166.4

162.2

144.8

158.0

164.2

153.9

180.0

174.0

   

General Index

100

90.2

107.9

117.9

117.2

124.1

129.6

126.7

137.4

136.6

129.6

145.5

126.6

Note:The figures for February’21, March’21 and April’21 are provisional

           

