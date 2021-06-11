Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production and Use-Based Index for the month of April, 2021 (Base 2011-12=100)

The Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) are released on 12th of every month (or previous working day if 12th is a holiday) with a six weeks lag and compiled with data received from source agencies, which in turn receive the data from the producing factories/ establishments.
2. For the month of April 2021, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP)with base 2011-12 stands at 126.6. The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of April 2021 stand at 108.0, 125.1 and 174.0 respectively. These Quick Estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP.
3. As per Use-based classification, the indices stand at 126.7 for Primary Goods, 82.4 for Capital Goods, 137.9 for Intermediate Goods and 134.8 for Infrastructure/ Construction Goods for the month of April 2021. Further, the indices for Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables stand at 112.4 and 142.3 respectively for the month of April 2021.
4. It may be noted that the nationwide lockdown and other measures implemented to restrict the spread of Covid 19 pandemic from the end of March 2020, had led to a majority of the establishments not operating in April 2020 and consequently, there were many units which reported ‘Nil’ production, affecting comparison of the indices for the months of April 2020 and April 2021.
5. Details of Quick Estimates of the Index of Industrial Production for the month of April 2021 at Sectoral, 2-digit level of National Industrial Classification (NIC-2008) and byUse-based classification are given at Statements I, II and III respectively. Also, for users to appreciate the changes in the industrial sector, Statement IV provides month-wise indices for the last 12 months, by industry groups (as per 2-digit level of NIC-2008) and sectors.
6. Along with the Quick Estimates of IIP for the month of April 2021, the indices for March 2021 have undergone the first revision and those for January 2021 have undergone the final revision in the light of the updated data received from the source agencies. The Quick Estimates for April 2021, the first revision for March 2021 and the final revision for January 2021 have been compiled at weighted response rates of 85 percent, 92 percent and 95 percent respectively.
7. Release of the Index for May 2021 will be on Monday, 12thJuly 2021.
STATEMENT I: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – SECTORAL
(Base : 2011-12=100)
Month
Mining
Manufacturing
Electricity
General
(14.372472)
(77.63321)
(7.994318)
(100)
2019-20
2020-21
2021-22
2019-20
2020-21
2021-22
2019-20
2020-21
2021-22
2019-20
2020-21
2021-22
Apr*
107.8
78.8
108.0
126.2
42.1
125.1
162.9
125.6
174.0
126.5
54.0
126.6
May
110.1
87.6
135.8
84.4
176.9
150.6
135.4
90.2
Jun
106.5
85.7
129.0
107.1
173.6
156.2
129.3
107.9
Jul
100.2
87.5
133.7
118.5
170.5
166.3
131.8
117.9
Aug
92.0
84.0
128.4
118.7
165.7
162.7
126.2
117.2
Sep
86.4
87.6
126.0
126.5
158.7
166.4
122.9
124.1
Oct
99.5
98.5
126.3
132.0
145.8
162.2
124.0
129.6
Nov
112.7
106.6
130.6
128.5
139.9
144.8
128.8
126.7
Dec
120.9
117.3
135.4
139.0
150.3
158.0
134.5
137.4
Jan
124.3
121.3
137.9
136.6
155.6
164.2
137.4
136.6
Feb
123.3
117.9
134.2
129.3
153.7
153.9
134.2
129.6
Mar
131.0
138.7
111.6
143.2
146.9
180.0
117.2
145.5
Average
Apr-Mar
109.6
101.0
—
129.6
117.2
—
158.4
157.6
—
129.0
118.1
—
Growth over the corresponding period of previous year
Apr
5.1
#
#
2.5
#
#
6.0
#
#
3.2
#
#
Apr-Mar
1.6
-7.8
—
-1.4
-9.6
—
1.0
-0.5
—
-0.8
-8.4
—
* Figures for Apr 2021 are Quick Estimates.
NOTE : Indices for the months of Jan’21 and Mar’21 incorporate updated production data.
# In view of explanation given in press release w.r.t April 2020, the indices for month of April 2021 are not strictly comparable with April 2020
STATEMENT II: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – (2-DIGIT LEVEL)
(Base: 2011-12=100)
Industry
Description
Weight
Index
Cumulative Index
Percentage growth
code
Apr’20
Apr’21*
Apr-Mar
Apr’21#
Apr-Mar
2019-20
2020-21
2020-21
10
Manufacture of food products
5.3025
94.3
128.1
123.7
121.4
#
-1.9
11
Manufacture of beverages
1.0354
7.2
92.0
106.4
78.7
#
-26.0
12
Manufacture of tobacco products
0.7985
0.3
85.2
95.4
79.6
#
-16.6
13
Manufacture of textiles
3.2913
11.0
113.2
115.7
90.7
#
-21.6
14
Manufacture of wearing apparel
1.3225
9.7
136.1
154.6
108.6
#
-29.8
15
Manufacture of leather and related products
0.5021
1.7
106.8
122.7
100.7
#
-17.9
16
Manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials
0.1930
4.7
107.0
113.8
91.3
#
-19.8
17
Manufacture of paper and paper products
0.8724
21.7
87.9
90.8
69.7
#
-23.2
18
Printing and reproduction of recorded media
0.6798
23.1
66.2
90.7
65.3
#
-28.0
19
Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products
11.7749
87.7
118.5
126.7
111.2
#
-12.2
20
Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products
7.8730
53.0
120.2
118.5
116.3
#
-1.9
21
Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products
4.9810
93.6
206.2
215.2
218.4
#
1.5
22
Manufacture of rubber and plastics products
2.4222
29.4
106.5
100.0
96.3
#
-3.7
23
Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products
4.0853
16.9
120.1
121.3
105.6
#
-12.9
24
Manufacture of basic metals
12.8043
40.3
158.2
159.1
149.7
#
-5.9
25
Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment
2.6549
3.7
80.0
90.6
78.1
#
-13.8
26
Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products
1.5704
12.6
139.7
151.0
129.1
#
-14.5
27
Manufacture of electrical equipment
2.9983
5.6
86.0
105.2
92.1
#
-12.5
28
Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.
4.7653
9.1
98.7
107.7
92.4
#
-14.2
29
Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers
4.8573
0.7
103.6
100.2
81.1
#
-19.1
30
Manufacture of other transport equipment
1.7763
0.2
114.0
136.6
112.1
#
-17.9
31
Manufacture of furniture
0.1311
1.4
153.4
197.3
142.7
#
-27.7
32
Other manufacturing
0.9415
10.7
95.0
81.2
62.8
#
-22.7
05
Mining
14.3725
78.8
108.0
109.6
101.0
#
-7.8
10-32
Manufacturing
77.6332
42.1
125.1
129.6
117.2
#
-9.6
35
Electricity
7.9943
125.6
174.0
158.4
157.6
#
-0.5
General Index
100.00
54.0
126.6
129.0
118.1
#
-8.4
* Figures for Apr 2021 are Quick Estimates
# In view of explanation given in press release w.r.t April 2020, the indices for month of April 2021 are not strictly comparable with April 2020
STATEMENT III: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – USE-BASED
(Base :2011-12=100)
Primary goods
Capital goods
Intermediate goods
Infrastructure/ Construction goods
Consumer durables
Consumer non-durables
Month
(34.048612)
(8.223043)
(17.221487)
(12.338363)
(12.839296)
(15.329199)
2019-20
2020-21
2021-22
2019-20
2020-21
2021-22
2019-20
2020-21
2021-22
2019-20
2020-21
2021-22
2019-20
2020-21
2021-22
2019-20
2020-21
2021-22
Apr*
125.8
92.4
126.7
96.2
7.0
82.4
123.7
44.6
137.9
135.0
20.3
134.8
127.1
5.5
112.4
140.0
72.7
142.3
May
131.9
106.0
103.9
35.4
138.8
83.7
145.0
88.4
133.8
39.7
149.8
135.3
Jun
127.8
109.3
101.9
63.8
136.5
108.2
140.6
114.9
120.0
78.2
138.0
147.5
Jul
128.1
114.3
91.8
70.9
140.4
125.4
140.1
128.6
130.3
99.4
146.6
149.3
Aug
121.9
108.8
88.7
75.9
135.9
129.4
130.7
130.7
122.0
109.5
144.4
140.0
Sep
113.8
112.1
91.4
90.3
134.1
133.6
127.6
132.7
122.5
129.0
144.0
147.4
Oct
121.7
117.9
88.5
91.3
136.4
140.7
129.9
144.1
113.3
133.8
138.6
148.7
Nov
124.5
122.2
91.1
84.3
140.9
138.4
134.5
137.3
116.7
113.0
150.2
149.1
Dec
129.6
130.1
93.7
95.8
146.9
150.3
146.4
151.0
117.3
124.9
158.1
161.1
Jan
133.4
134.4
102.4
93.2
146.8
149.7
146.7
150.1
124.0
123.9
158.3
149.8
Feb
131.0
124.9
97.4
93.7
145.8
137.7
145.0
139.2
117.3
125.1
153.4
146.5
Mar
134.4
144.9
72.6
107.7
125.7
154.9
117.6
158.7
83.2
129.0
121.7
159.7
Average
Apr-Mar
127.0
118.1
—
93.3
75.8
—
137.7
124.7
—
136.6
124.7
—
119.0
100.9
—
145.3
142.3
—
Growth over the corresponding period of previous year
Apr
5.1
#
#
-1.4
#
#
3.0
#
#
-0.7
#
#
2.2
#
#
5.4
#
#
Apr-Mar
0.7
-7.0
—
-13.9
-18.8
—
9.1
-9.4
—
-3.6
-8.7
—
-8.7
-15.2
—
-0.1
-2.1
—
* Figures for Apr 2021 are Quick Estimates.
NOTE : Indices for the months of Jan’21 and Mar’21 incorporate updated production data.
# In view of explanation given in press release w.r.t April 2020, the indices for month of April 2021 are not strictly comparable with April 2020
STATEMENT IV: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION (NIC 2-DIGIT LEVEL) FOR LAST 12 MONTHS
(Base: 2011-12=100)
Ind
Description
Weight
May’20
Jun’20
Jul’20
Aug’20
Sep’20
Oct’20
Nov’20
Dec’20
Jan’21
Feb’21
Mar’21
Apr’21
code
10
Manufacture of food products
5.3025
98.0
102.7
111.0
107.1
110.9
113.9
133.9
149.1
149.0
135.2
151.7
128.1
11
Manufacture of beverages
1.0354
54.9
83.9
78.9
76.8
84.6
82.7
86.3
90.1
95.4
94.8
108.5
92.0
12
Manufacture of tobacco products
0.7985
40.7
91.6
102.0
84.2
88.3
86.5
92.9
98.1
103.7
79.2
87.3
85.2
13
Manufacture of textiles
3.2913
40.2
63.1
93.9
96.6
105.4
110.7
108.9
114.9
115.3
111.2
117.0
113.2
14
Manufacture of wearing apparel
1.3225
62.6
105.9
112.5
113.8
121.4
119.9
101.7
140.0
129.4
141.2
144.6
136.1
15
Manufacture of leather and related products
0.5021
52.4
99.7
110.7
106.0
123.3
116.4
105.0
121.9
124.9
121.4
124.4
106.8
16
Manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials
0.1930
39.6
74.0
83.0
85.5
116.8
111.8
108.7
126.6
112.0
111.6
121.2
107.0
17
Manufacture of paper and paper products
0.8724
50.3
82.9
67.0
79.0
64.2
71.7
71.6
78.1
80.2
79.5
90.1
87.9
18
Printing and reproduction of recorded media
0.6798
52.6
70.2
68.5
65.4
68.3
69.0
70.5
83.0
70.0
67.7
74.7
66.2
19
Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products
11.7749
95.9
104.5
109.4
100.6
103.2
109.3
124.8
125.0
129.3
113.6
130.9
118.5
20
Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products
7.8730
95.9
117.3
122.2
118.9
125.5
128.0
120.4
131.8
131.6
119.3
131.6
120.2
21
Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products
4.9810
234.3
237.1
243.1
221.9
236.0
239.6
226.0
239.9
205.4
214.7
229.1
206.2
22
Manufacture of rubber and plastics products
2.4222
69.5
91.6
100.6
98.8
107.8
111.5
104.7
112.8
108.5
105.7
114.5
106.5
23
Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products
4.0853
91.2
110.4
105.4
96.2
103.8
117.1
112.7
122.6
127.2
124.2
139.8
120.1
24
Manufacture of basic metals
12.8043
103.2
131.5
153.1
162.9
160.5
170.6
165.4
181.7
179.8
162.8
184.7
158.2
25
Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment
2.6549
44.2
67.3
82.0
83.9
92.1
95.7
81.8
99.0
93.7
93.2
100.9
80.0
26
Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products
1.5704
64.5
114.8
144.9
146.3
167.2
151.1
115.0
138.8
155.6
166.7
171.7
139.7
27
Manufacture of electrical equipment
2.9983
31.6
61.7
82.6
94.4
126.5
132.4
114.4
131.8
109.7
106.0
108.6
86.0
28
Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.
4.7653
44.6
80.2
85.6
92.6
108.9
113.2
105.4
118.5
110.0
112.0
129.0
98.7
29
Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers
4.8573
20.7
53.7
73.5
85.0
99.5
109.9
99.2
103.2
107.8
105.6
114.9
103.6
30
Manufacture of other transport equipment
1.7763
22.8
72.3
108.4
133.5
162.4
167.2
139.3
121.1
136.4
135.6
146.2
114.0
31
Manufacture of furniture
0.1311
60.5
144.8
157.0
181.1
168.3
167.7
144.7
183.9
163.4
165.7
174.1
153.4
32
Other manufacturing
0.9415
28.6
51.7
50.0
56.2
67.4
83.4
65.5
76.7
85.0
85.3
93.3
95.0
5
Mining
14.3725
87.6
85.7
87.5
84.0
87.6
98.5
106.6
117.3
121.3
117.9
138.7
108.0
10-32
Manufacturing
77.6332
84.4
107.1
118.5
118.7
126.5
132.0
128.5
139.0
136.6
129.3
143.2
125.1
35
Electricity
7.9943
150.6
156.2
166.3
162.7
166.4
162.2
144.8
158.0
164.2
153.9
180.0
174.0
General Index
100
90.2
107.9
117.9
117.2
124.1
129.6
126.7
137.4
136.6
129.6
145.5
126.6
Note:The figures for February’21, March’21 and April’21 are provisional
