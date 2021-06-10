Tulsa Pitch Competition Honors The Legacy Of Black Wall Street

Entrepreneurs can enter now through June 30th for a chance to win a $10,000 business grant

TULSA, Okla. – June 9, 2021 – PRLog — Starting today, the Tulsa Chapter of Black Connect is accepting entries to FeverPitch, Black Connect’s annual business pitch competition for Black entrepreneurs. FeverPitch 2021 will be held in two rounds of virtual competition – local and national. The Tampa, Tulsa, and New York City Chapters of Black Connect will each host a local FeverPitch in their respective cities. The winners of the local competitions will win a $2,500 business grant and advance to the national competition in October along with two wildcard entries that will be selected from around the country to compete for a $10,000 business grant. Tulsa’s FeverPitch will be streamed live on Blackconnect.org on July 29, 2021. Entries to Tulsa’s FeverPitch may be submitted now until June 30, 2021 at Blackconnect.org/ feverpitch-2021.

FeverPitch is an initiative curated by Black Connect that provides a platform for Black entrepreneurs and business owners across all industries to gain insight from and exposure to venture capitalists and potential investors, community and corporate leaders, executives, seasoned and successful entrepreneurs and professionals, disruptors and more. “I created FeverPitch to provide a funding opportunity for Black entrepreneurs who are excluded by the stringent rules that govern many pitch competitions and it’s exciting to see the initiative grow as the organization flourishes,” says Angela Majette, President and Co-Founder of Black Connect.

“As the United States observes the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, we are contributing to the legacy our historic Greenwood District and the spirit of Black Wall Street by providing an opportunity to highlight and support Black entrepreneurs in Tulsa,” added Tyler Jackson, President of the Tulsa Chapter of Black Connect.

Submissions will be judged on viability, presentation, innovation, readiness, and impact. Ideas in development, as well as existing businesses will be accepted and considered. Five finalists will be selected to pitch in the virtual event on July 29, 2021.

Deadline for entries: Wednesday, June 30, 2021

For more information on FeverPitch 2021 and to enter the Tulsa FeverPitch visit https://blackconnect.org/ feverpitch-2021. Contact feverpitch@blackconnect.org to inquire about sponsorship opportunities. To join Black Connect and start a local chapter in your area visit blackconnect.org/ local-chapters.

About Black Connect

Blackconnect.org is proud to be the only national 501(c)(3) membership and chapter-based organization dedicated solely to eliminating the racial wealth gap in America by increasing the number and success rate of Black-owned businesses. Membership is open to any individual or entity that supports the mission. In addition to programs and services, we partner with Blackconnect.com to provide our members with a tools-based business and social network that enables entrepreneurial activities and promotes the socioeconomic growth and empowerment of the Black community. Download the Black Connect mobile app for Android in Google Play and IOS in the App Store.