TVS Vintage Network Adds I Remember Mama, The Little Show, Amos and Andy, and Lights Out to Summer Schedule on WatchYour.TV Platform

Other shows on the TVS Vintage Network include Pinky Lee, Suspense, Cavalcade of Stars, Morey Amsterdam Show, Bishop Sheen, Milton Berle, Ed Wynn, Coke Time With Eddie Fisher, Liberace, Charlie Ruggles, Broadway Open House, Where’s Raymond, You Bet Your Life, What’s My Line, Beat the Clock, and Your Hit Parade.

TVS Vintage Network is a part of the TVS Classic TV bundle of post cable networks on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Others include TVS Flashback Network, TVS Nostalgia TV Network, TVS Cipher Network, TVS Front Page Detective Network, TVS Classic Sports Network, TVS Opus Music Network, TVS Front Page Detective Network, TVS Light Network, TVS Hi Tops Network, and TVS Pinball Network.

All TVS programming is ad supported and free to view. TVS AdSales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles all TVS sponsorship opportunities. TVS AdSales.Com is located in Miami, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and New York.

###