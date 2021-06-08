Hong Kong – HK Productivity Council commissioned to serve as secretariat of Technology Voucher Programme

HK Productivity Council commissioned to serve as secretariat of Technology Voucher Programme ******************************************************************************************



A spokesman for the Innovation and Technology Commission (ITC) today (June 8) announced that the Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) had been commissioned to serve as the secretariat of the Technology Voucher Programme (TVP). The ITC and the HKPC have largely completed the transition work. The TVP applications will be progressively transferred to the HKPC for processing starting from today.

The spokesman said that, after reviewing the operation of the TVP and making reference to the operational experience of other funding schemes, the ITC had decided to commission the HKPC to assist in the implementation of the TVP, leveraging its manpower resources and abundant experience to enhance the efficiency in processing the applications.

Under the Innovation and Technology Fund, the TVP aims to subsidise local enterprises and organisations to use technological services and solutions to improve productivity, or upgrade or transform their business processes. Under the new arrangement, applicants can continue to submit applications through the TVP online system. Details are available on the TVP website (http://u.hkpc.org/tvp). To check the application status or for any other enquiries, please contact the TVP Secretariat (Tel: 2789 7000; email: tvp-enquiry@hkpc.org).