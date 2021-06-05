TRIYAM is a top performer with high overall score in KLAS Research report on Legacy Data Archiving 2020

Lexington, Kentucky, USA: Triyam Inc. (https://www.triyam.com/) as a leading provider in EHR Data archival is pleased to announce that it has been featured in the KLAS LEGACY DATA ARCHIVING 2020 Performance Report as a top performer scoring high in overall customer satisfaction.

When healthcare providers change to new EHR, the historical patient data is not copied over from the old EHR to the new EHR. So, they end up maintaining the legacy system to stay compliant to data retention regulations. Triyam extracts the old data from the legacy EHR systems and converts it to a vendor-neutral format. This is then uploaded to Triyam’s SaaS product ‘Fovea EHR Archive’ for ease of access while maintaining low cost of storage and resulting in high return on investment.

“Triyam has always focused its attention on customer satisfaction.”, says Founder and CEO, Sudhakar Mohanraj “We listen to our customers and take their feedback seriously. Our product and processes go through continuous improvement based on the feedback received from our customers. In the 2020 KLAS Research findings, we are especially proud to score high in overall score. In addition to this outstanding performance, we scored all A’s in Customer experience pillars of Value, Relationship, Product, Operations, Loyalty and Culture.

I am personally proud of the 100% we scored in ‘Keeping All Promises’ to customers and ‘Avoiding Nickel-and-Diming’. We love our customers and they proved that they love us back by scoring 100% in ‘Would you Buy again’ and assured us that we are 100% ‘Part of Long-Term plans’. I congratulate the Triyam team for such a wonderful accomplishment!”

Lisa Williams, VP of Business Development says “It is rewarding to receive this recognition as Triyam continues to thrive on providing an optimal customer experience. Our goal is to ensure that our experience and expertise in healthcare technology is reflected in the outcome of customer satisfaction. Our ratings reflect this, and we look forward to continuing to provide ideal solutions with best practice measures in place for all of our existing and future customers. I am excited to see what the future holds!”

About TRIYAM: Triyam is a leading provider of EMR/EHR data management solutions, with specific focus on legacy data archival and retention. Triyam’s data conversion services help hospitals and clinics to freely migrate from one EHR vendor to another without losing any historical patient data. They help hospitals shut down legacy systems and save money while meeting state mandated retention requirements. Give them a call at 855 663 2684 or e-mail them at info@triyam.com for free Legacy EHR evaluation. More information about Triyam can be found at www.triyam.com

About KLAS: KLAS is a research firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by enabling providers to be heard. Learn more at: https://KLASresearch.com