New Documentary Film Examining the Cultural and Social Impact of Chess in Cubatão, Brazil!

LOS ANGELES, CA, June 04, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — The History of Chess in Cubatão or “A História do Xadrez em Cubatão” is a documentary project created by producer and director Valéria Silva and Chess Club of Cubatão Director and Founder Marcos Antonio da Silva. The film shares the history of Chess in Cubatão, Brazil, and the notorious Chess Club of Cubatão, which is home to world champions and several times national champions. The film explores the cultural and social impact that Chess can have on a city with inspiring stories from people about how they joined the club, how the game has changed their lives, and how it has helped them evolve into more intelligent and socially aware individuals. The film is an incentive from the Cubatão City Hall and is endorsed by the Brazilian Federal Government and the Ministry of Tourism.

Close to Silva’s heart, The Chess Club of Cubatão was founded by her family years ago. So when the city asked if she would produce a documentary, she could not turn it down. However, she also wanted to make sure that she had the best crew, including powerhouse film editor Fernanda Schein.

“This project was the one closest to my heart. And I wanted the best crew with me, people that I trust, that are professionals, and that I have the confidence that will do the job with heart and professionalism. I didn’t think twice when I hired Fernanda to be our editor. Fernanda has a unique touch with editing and a sensibility that no other editor that I worked with before has had. Thanks to her our Documentary reached a bigger proportion. She is a mastermind.” – Valéria Silva

Fernanda is a Brazilian-born film editor but has resided in Los Angeles for several years. Notable documentary work that she has done in Los Angeles is a Netflix docu-series yet to be released about a soccer player. Also, the film Iron Grit by Jamel Lajuan awarded at the Sidewalk Film Festival and the Oakland International Film Festival, as well as Michael Carnick’s People to People, which is still in post-production and has plans to be released next year. Fernanda finds a lot of passion in documentary work as it helps her flex her creativity and fulfill her passion for being connected to social causes.

“Documentary editing is extremely fulfilling. It’s totally different than editing a narrative, where you’re following a script. When you receive the interviews to be edited, you have to watch them carefully and find out the story from within. Look for contrasts and similarities between what each subject is saying, and portray it in a way that is honest to their stories, connecting things to find linearity and build a really real narrative.” – Fernanda Schein

