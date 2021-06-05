Bee Powell has been Inducted into the Prestigious Marquis Who’s Who Biographical Registry

DELAND, FL, June 04, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Bee Powell has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

An authority in her field, Bee Powell has garnered a laudable reputation as the founder and a broker at Bee Realty Corp. since 2012. Involved with the operations, sales and marketing at Parachute Laboratories Incorporated from 2011 to 2012, she served as the operations manager of Alti-2 Incorporated between 2009 and 2011. During the earliest stages of her career, Ms. Powell, originally hailing from Germany, found success as a project architect at prestigious firms throughout Germany and Australia from 2001 until 2004.

Notably, Bee Powell’s background in architecture provides her with a valuable perspective concerning floor plans and seeing possibilities in a property. Prior to embarking on her professional journey, she completed coursework at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, in 1998. In order to remain aware of developments in her field, Bee Powell maintains her professional affiliation with a number of relevant organizations, including the Rotary Club of Downtown Deland, the Chamber of Commerce, Women’s Council of REALTORS® and Business Network International.

Outside of her professional responsibilities, Bee Powell was recruited to join the German National Skydiving team. Named as the REALTOR® of the Year by the West Volusia Association of REALTORS®, she was further recognized as one of the Best Ten in Client Satisfaction in Florida by the American Institute of Real Estate Professional from 2015 to 2019 and the Entrepreneur of the Year by the Women’s Council of REALTORS® in 2015. Looking toward the future, Ms. Powell aspires to expand her team.

