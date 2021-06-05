A wonderful Family Summer Retreat at Sheraton Sharm Hotel, Resort, Villas & Spa

Treat your family to a break from the ordinary and escape to a world of warmth and comfort.

Bring your whole family together and enjoy the majestic view of the azure blue water and gigantic mountains from the terrace of the main hotel seafront guest rooms.

The main hotel building, everything is within easy reach; this especially suits families with younger children. All guests’ rooms are large, bright and airy, accommodating a large double bed and two singles. The mattresses are comfortable with crisp Egyptian cotton sheets and soft plush pillows that send the children snoozing off in no time! The bathroom is well stocked with plenty of toiletries, complimentary dressing gowns and slippers. Each morning guests are greeted with a stunning sun rise that could be viewed from room’s balcony.

Sheraton Sharm carries you through a memorable journey where the desert stops at the Seashore. Explore measureless varieties of recreational facilities including 800-meter long beach, 3 spectacular swimming pools including a diving pool and children’s pool, a volleyball court, kids club, animation team, water sports and diving activities. Stay fit at our state-of-the-art Fitness Center, rejuvenate in our Spa Center, or work smart with Wi-Fi and dynamic meeting spaces. After a long day of exploring, savor a wide variety of the finest dishes and Live Cooking stations from Regional to European; at our delectable restaurants & bars indoors and outdoors for a memorable culinary experience.