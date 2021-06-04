Neuherbs reintroduces Immunity Booster – Immune C Tablets

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the time has taught us the value of life and the importance of taking care of our as well as our family members’ health. It’s vital for us to take care of our immune system.

Neuherbs reintroduces Immunity Booster – Immune C Tablets, which are specially formulated within the supervision of Ayurvedic Doctors to help in keeping your immune system healthy. Your immune system is a composite compendium of cells, processes, and substances that persistently endorses your body against infecting viruses, toxins, pathogens, and bacteria.

Neuherbs Immune C Tablets is a miraculous solution for boosting immunity with the science combination of Ayurveda and herbs that helps in boosting your immunity. It is stated in Ayurveda that our body can withstand infections only when all the seven layers of our body tissues (Rasa, Rakta, Majja, Medha, Shukhra, Mamsa, and Asthi) are strong. When these 7 layers work in a combination our immunity becomes stronger and gets boosted.

Keeping our immunity strong has become a part of our daily routine and Neuherbs Immune C Tablets are just the perfect match that would help in boosting your immune system. Immune C – Tablet provides triple protection and promotes overall wellbeing.

Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that helps in strengthening the body’s natural defenses. Antioxidants are those molecules that help in boosting the immune system. They protect cells from harmful molecules called free radicals. Research proves that Vitamin C Tablets help in increasing blood oxidant levels up to 30% and reduces the risk of chronic diseases. Consumption of Vitamin C Tablets also helps the body’s natural defenses to fight inflammation.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation, there is chaos in the country and the World. More than 3.50 lakh COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in India so far. It is a compulsion to protect oneself in these inflating cases. Research revealed that people with strong immune systems are less likely to get infected with the coronavirus.

We at Neuherbs are working towards the betterment of mankind and how we can make a healthy lifestyle a routine pattern with the help of Green Coffee Beans. We take pride to reintroduce Immune C tablets that will help us maintain our daily lifestyle with ease.

One of the main reasons people take Vitamin C supplements is to make their immune system stronger. Vitamin C boosts the production of white blood cells which acts as a defense mechanism to fight against viruses, bacteria, and other diseases.

Similarly, Immune C Tablets consist of essential minerals, vitamins, and other antioxidants which help the white cells to function more effectively while protecting them from damages caused by harmful molecules.

It is just not practical for most people to consume the required servings of fruits and vegetables needed on a consistent basis, whereas taking a once-daily supplement of Neuherbs Immune C Tablet is simple, safe effective, and easy. Neuherbs Immune C Tablets not only helps in improving your immune system it also helps in flushing the toxins out from the body.

According to research studies, an adult requires 65-90 mg of Vitamin C per day. Whereas, Sick individuals, lactating and pregnant women require 120 mg of Vitamin C per day. It is advisable to take Immune C Tablets 30-45 minutes before meals. Consuming them with an empty stomach is beneficial. Immune C tablets can be consumed daily.

Social media has been infiltrated by claims that consuming huge doses of vitamin supplements, such as vitamin C, can treat the flu-like symptoms of COVID-19 but there is no evidence to prove the same. Consuming high doses of certain supplements, such as vitamin A and vitamin D, can in fact be toxic.

Neuherbs Immune C tablets help your body to produce important antibodies: proteins that bind invading microbes to neutralize them. Immune C Tablets act as a powerhouse of essential vitamins, Nutrition Products, and other minerals as it does so much for the body. The best thing about the Immune C Tablets is that it is an effective, easiest, and safest nutrient to add to our daily routine.