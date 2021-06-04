Hong Kong – Reopening of Central Lawn, Football Pitches and Basketball Courts at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay

Reopening of Central Lawn, Football Pitches and Basketball Courts at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay ******************************************************************************************



The central lawn, football pitches and basketball courts at the Victoria Park in Causeway Bay, which had been closed in accordance with the Public Order Ordinance (Cap. 245) s17(4), were reopened at 1am today (June 5).



Police will keep monitoring the situation and resolutely intervene or stop any suspected illegal activities, as well as taking law enforcement action.

