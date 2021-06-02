Vinod Sekhar, David Drake, and US Governor Kate Brown talk post-COVID global growth goals in Horasis

LDJ Capital’s David Drake to head a panel on Horasis Global Meeting alongside Wikipedia’s Jimmy Wales, Philip Morris International’s Jacek Olczak, and Moody’s Hank McKinnell

NEW YORK – June 1, 2021 – PRLog — Global business leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, government delegates, and more will join the upcoming virtual Horasis Global Meeting on June 8, 2021, organized by Horasis and hosted by the City of Cascais, Portugal.

David Drake, Chairman and founder of LDJ Capital and The Soho Loft Media Group, will serve as a chair in one of the sessions in this virtual meeting. “It’s always an honor to be a part of Horasis meetings. As the world is recovering from the pandemic, global leaders are now looking for ways on setting sustainable goals for the post-COVID era and how we can rise from COVID-19’s aftermath,” Drake said.

David Drake will be the “Strengthening the Global Financial and Monetary System” panel chair with speakers Delphos International Limited’s Bart Turtelboom, Yardstick Management’s Ebbie Parsons, Galileo Global Advisors’ Georges Ugeux, Maine State Treasurer Henry Beck, and Calvert Research and Management’s John Streur.

Some of the moderators, co-chairs, and keynote speakers are:

Aiman Ezzat,

CEO, Capgemini

Armen Sarkissian, President of Armenia

Cherie Nursalim, Vice Chair, GITI Group

Dambisa Moyo, Member of the Board, 3M and Chevron

David de Rothschild, Founder, Voice for Nature

Frank-Jürgen Richter, Chairman, Horasis

Ibukun Awosika, Chair, First Bank of Nigeria

Lord Barker of Battle, Executive Chairman, En+ Group

Murat Seitnepesov, Chairman, Caspian Week

Rania A. Al-Mashat, Minister of International Cooperation, Egypt

Steve Case, Chairman and CEO, Revolution

The virtual meeting features keynote speeches, plenary sessions, panel sessions, parallel sessions, and virtual networking receptions. The meeting’s central theme is about “Fostering Shared Humanity” and will cover topics of improving the global financial system, sustainable investments in the post-COVID era, developing healthcare infrastructures post-pandemic, developing coherent governance for emerging markets, and more.

The meeting’s partner organizations and sponsors are Amazon Web Services, Caspian Week, CEO Clubs Network Worldwide, CollaborateUp, Cosmic Citizens University, The Digital Economist, IE University, Mphasis, Petra Group, Publicize, Run The World, and Thunderbird School of Global Management.

David Drake took part in the “Government Policies for the New America” panel at the Horasis Extraordinary Meeting (https://ldjcapital.com/ how-will-post- election-policies- ma…) in the USA. He joined Global Ideation’s Douglas Graham, Bipartisan Policy Center’s Jason Grumet, Boston Global Forum’s Nguyen Anh Tuan, Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine, and panel chair Vandana Harris of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett.

Watch the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=W4GzaRPLDIg (https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=W4GzaRPLDIg&list=PL9o…)

About LDJ Capital

LDJ Capital is a multi-family office that invests and manages investments for partners and clients in the areas of payment processing, hospitality, real estate, tech, telecom, mobile, entertainment, media, and recently digital assets, such as blockchain and cryptocurrencies.

LDJ Cayman Fund is focused on cryptocurrency, mining, and ICO acquisitions. The firm is involved in asset management and market-making of cryptocurrency from, but not limited to, Gibraltar, Liechtenstein, Malta, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Dubai.

LDJ Capital has three subdivisions:

1. LDJ Capital Group

2. LDJ Real Estate Groups

3. The Soho Loft Media Group

For more information, visit: https://ldjcapital.com/