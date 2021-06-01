Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh, AVSM, VSM, assumes charge as the Controller Warship Production and Acquisition

Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh, AVSM, VSM, has assumed charge as the Controller Warship Production and Acquisition on 31 May 21. Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh, who is alumnus of VJTI, University of Mumbai, was commissioned as an Engineer Officer into the Indian Navy on 31 March 86. He holds a Master degree in Engineering and is a post graduate from Defence Services Staff College, Wellington. The Flag Officer has held various important appointments in the Staff, Personnel and Materiel Branch at Naval Headquarters, trial agencies, MO, Naval Dockyard and Command staff at HQENC. The Flag Officer has served onboard frontline ships like Rajput Class, Delhi Class and Tabar Class in various capacities. The Admiral is a recipient of the AtiVisishtSeva Medal and VisishtSeva Medal for his distinguished service. Prior to his appointment as Controller Warship Production & Acquisition, as Flag Officer he has served as Director General Naval Project at Visakhapatnam, Admiral Superintendent of Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam, Chief Staff Officer (Tech)/ HQENC and Assistant Chief of Material (Dockyards & Refits).

____________________

ABBB/VM/MS

(Release ID: 1723202)

Visitor Counter : 4





