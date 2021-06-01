STEAM-Focused After-School Enrichment and Homeschooling Curriculum Provider Nobo Kiddo Inc. Forthcoming Book “Reset Retool Reboot™”

There’s no doubt technology continues to push forward at an ever-increasing pace. For the young, this can be a series of great opportunities if they adequately prepare themselves. Leading STEAM emphasizing enrichment/homeschooling curriculum provider Nobo Kiddo Inc. understands this well. The company curates and designs best-in-class resources for STEAM supplementation and at-home education. Nobo Kiddo recently flipped the switch with the announcement that its next book will be available soon, “Reset Retool Reboot,” which explores neuroplasticity and its impact on youth development. The book targets pre-teen/teens on personal development and career preparation. The book shows children that they can reset their perspective, retool their thinking and reboot their life. This book is the first of its kind and helps young people uncover their gifts and passions to reach their fullest potential.

“Confidence is owned, not earned,” commented Claudine M. Winston, MBA, founder of Nobo Kiddo Inc. “Our young people must connect with their authentic selves in order to uncover their passions, gifts, and limitless potential. By rewiring their minds, increasing confidence, and honing 21st-century valuable skills, the next generations will build a world where the masses thrive.” In order to empower students to have a better outlook on their future, the book offers a solution for children to succeed using assessments, strategies, and techniques used by adults and professionals around the world. The book reveals that students are capable of achieving much more than what they have been told, and through the use of brain-based techniques, students will be able to learn in a way that is more effective than the traditional methods.

According to the company, Nobo Kiddo Inc delivers a project-based constructivist approach to learning that helps students build their knowledge and skillsets through self-driven initiatives. “Reset Retool Reboot” is a remarkable resource for students to help develop their unique future-focused “life map,” leading them on the pathway to personal success and lifelong achievement. Ms. Winston wrote the book for pre-teen and teenage student audiences.

Nobo Kiddo currently has other programs in place, including a “Reading Hive,” a program focused on entrepreneurial mathematics, “Artist’s Haven,” which encourages creative expression for the artistically inclined, and much more.

Feedback for Nobo Kiddo Inc. continues to be passionate across the board, from happy parents and teachers who have seen the value of the new book firsthand.

R. Chadwick recently said in a five-star review, “Our children are so lucky to have this program. The courses help them to learn beyond the traditional curriculum. The programming connects with our children in a significant way. We are looking forward to purchasing this book for our daughter this summer. Understanding her future opportunities will be a game-changer.”

For more information and preorder a copy, be sure to visit www.nobokiddo.live/R3.

About Nobo Kiddo Inc.

Nobo Kiddo Inc. we are a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) focused after-school enrichment and full-service homeschooling curriculum provider.