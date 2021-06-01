Ricoh declares June as Global SDGs Action Month

Global common activities

SDGs World Tour (for employees)

Showcase weekly online the social and SDG contribution activities throughout the Ricoh Group global companies.

Each Ricoh Group company plans and implements various SDGs activities and shares the outcomes within the Ricoh Group.

Recognize those teams who demonstrated exceptional ideas in implementing SDGs activities.

Activities at each company

1. Ricoh Japan

Set activity themes, targets, and implement the three categories that contribute to the SDGs: Digitization of the workplace, Provision of digital services, and Reinforcement of internal business process.

2. Ricoh USA

Wear green for World Environment Day (observed on June 4) to raise awareness.

Celebrate Pride Month via Webinar in partnership with Ricoh Canada (June 17).

Launch a new People, Planet, and Prosperity Award program, and annual SDG Spotlight Award.

3. Ricoh Latin America

Wear green for The Green Challenge (June 4th to June 30th).

The Green Lunch is a series of one-hour sessions every Friday in June on Everything you want to know about the SDGs with discussions, Q&A, feedback, resource sharing, training materials.

4. Ricoh Europe

Collect and share photos of activities that employees have undertaken during the COVID-19 impact and sustainable recovery.

5. Ricoh Asia Pacific

Declare Eco Action Pledge related to SDGs and ocean plastics will be offset for every organization, school, and individual pledge received.

Distribute seeds to the community in support of Singapores 30-by-30 vision.

Relevant Information

Ricohs approach to sustainability and the Sustainable Development Goals

