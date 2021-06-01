Canada – The government of Canada and the government of Quebec announced the addition of organic businesses to the groups eligible for the increase in maximum assistance

Quebec City, Quebec – Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

The Federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Marie-Claude Bibeau, and Quebec’s Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, André Lamontagne, announced that businesses under organic production or in transition to organic production are now also eligible for the increase in the maximum assistance granted under the Advisory Services Program to simplify access to assistance measures and to increase the impact on agricultural and agri-food businesses.

The Quebec Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ) wanted to better respond to the needs of the evolving agricultural sector and the popularity of the Advisory Services Program. Businesses under organic production or in transition to organic production have thus been added to the groups that were already entitled to the increase in maximum assistance from $30,000 to $40,000, namely start-ups and next-generation businesses.

In addition, the terms ‘organic certification’ and ‘organic conversion’ have been added to the program’s definitions in order to qualify this particular group of businesses.

These changes are intended to support the implementation of the 2018-2025 Bio-food Policy – Feeding Our World, which advocates continuing to grow the organic sector and support the development of successful, sustainable businesses.

“Quebecers have a desire to eat local, and organic products are a fundamental part of our local food supply. This increase in advisory services will allow organic producers to grow their businesses and meet growing demand. We applaud their contribution and will continue to ensure the financial health of our farm businesses.”

– The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

“Improving the Advisory Services Program was one of my commitments. The organic sector is booming, and it made sense to contribute to its development. I’m happy that farm businesses can count on support to reach their full potential and benefit from business opportunities that arise. Let us not forget that an effective and competitive agricultural sector serves all of Quebec. This is another step towards increasing our food autonomy.”

– André Lamontagne, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food and Minister Responsible for the Centre-du-Québec Region

