Canada – Media availability and Technical Briefing – Receipt of the Third Independent Review of the National Defence Act

Ottawa – National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

Media are invited to participate in a virtual technical briefing and media availability on receipt of the Third Independent Review of the National Defence Act and the associated recommendations for the ongoing and necessary evolution of the Canadian Armed Forces Military Justice system.

Technical briefing

When: Tuesday, June 01, 2021 at 11:30 am EDT

What: A virtual technical briefing will be held with subject matter experts. (With attribution to senior officials.)

Media availability

When: Tuesday, June 01, 2021 at 1:00 pm EDT

What: A virtual media availability will be held with the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, Anita Vandenbeld, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Defence, and other senior officials.

Media registration

Interested media must register for either/both events by contacting the Media Relations Office no later than 11:00 am EDT on June 01. Call-in details will be provided upon registration.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and limitations on gatherings, in-person attendance will not be permitted.

A copy of the report will be available, following its tabling in Parliament, by contacting the Media Relations Office.

Contacts

Daniel Minden



Press Secretary



Office of the Minister of National Defence



Phone: 613-996-3100



Email : daniel.minden@forces.gc.ca

Media Relations



Department of National Defence



Phone: 613-904-3333



Email: mlo-blm@forces.gc.ca