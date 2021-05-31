Julie Bonacio selected as Top Real Estate Executive of the Year by IAOTP

Julie Bonacio, Vice President of Bonacio Construction, Broker/Owner of Julie & Co. Realty was recently selected as Top Real Estate Executive of the Year for 2021 by the international Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership and commitment to the industry.

While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, other affiliations and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com/award-gala

With over 2 decades of professional experience as a prominent Real Estate Executive, Mrs. Bonacio has certainly proven herself as an accomplished professional and an expert in the field. She is a dynamic, results-driven leader, who has demonstrated success throughout her entire career. At this time, she is the Founder and Owner of Julie & Co. Realty and serves as the Vice President of Bonacio Construction.

Before Julie embarked on her professional career path, she graduated from the Katharine Gibbs College in 1989 with an Associate of Arts Degree. Gaining valuable professional experience and working alongside her father at his mobile home manufacturing company, she was offered a job in sales through a client. In 2000, Julie became a licensed Real Estate Sales Associate and has served as Vice President for Bonacio Construction since 2005. Naturally achieving such a high rate of success in real estate and construction led to the establishment of her own Real Estate brokerage, Julie & Co. Realty.

Julie & Co. Realty provides their clientele with an exemplary experience, by the utmost attention to detail. Their agents give accurate, up-to-date market conditions, skilled analysis and sound real estate advice. Julie & Co. Realty will continue providing their agents with innovative new ideas and tools that will benefit client’s expectations. Their specialties include residential sales, new construction, commercial and residential leasing. Julie’s real estate career has culminated over $370 million in sales.

Throughout her illustrious career, Mrs. Bonacio has received awards, accolades and has been recognized nationwide for her outstanding leadership and commitment to the real estate industry. This year she is being considered for a featured article in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and also for the Empowered Woman of the Year Award given by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). Julie was honored as a Top Producer in Real Estate for many consecutive years, she received the Downtown Development Award and the Lion’s Club Award. Furthermore, she was honored as a Woman of Influence by the Capitol District and was named as a Top 40 Under 40 Real Estate Professional of the Year.

In addition to her successful career, Mrs. Bonacio is an active member within her community who has served as a board member for Saratoga-Sponsor-a-Scholar, Saratoga Hospital Foundation, Flower & Fruit Mission, and Equine Advocates along with others. Her and her husband Sonny support Saratoga’s philanthropic community.

The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated “Choosing Julie for this award was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is brilliant at what she does and has tremendous foresight for the market. Julie is humble, gracious and we felt she would make an amazing asset to our organization. We are looking forward to meeting her at the gala.”

Looking back, Julie attributes her success to her perseverance, her leadership skills and her passion of helping clients find and build their dream homes. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends, traveling, boating, riding motorcycles and skiing at their home in Lake George. For the future, Julie will continue leading her companies towards success and strives to be the premiere real estate company in Saratoga Springs, New York.

For more information on Mrs. Julie Bonacio please visit: www.juliecorealty.com

