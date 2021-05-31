Canada – Virtual announcement on the Enabling Accessibility Fund for the Windsor Region

The Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, accompanied by Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister, Irek Kusmierczyk, will announce important project funding to improve access to services for persons with disabilities in the Windsor region.

Media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.



DATE: Monday, May 31, 2021



TIME: 11:00 a.m.

Journalists who want to participate must register by contacting media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca with their name and media outlet. The Zoom link will be provided to those who register.

