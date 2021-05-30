Ireland ranked high on the list of the most preferred investment migration destination in Europe following Brexit

Ireland ranked high on the list of the most preferred investment migration destinations in Europe following Brexit, according to updates from many institutions. Dublin is the most favourite destination for financial services firms moving jobs into the European Union after Brexit, according to a study by the consultancy EY.

As revealed in the EY Financial Services Brexit Tracker which monitors public statements made by 222 financial services firms, 36 financial services firms are considering or have confirmed relocating some UK operations and/or staff to Dublin. Of the 36 firms, nine are universal banks, investment banks and brokerages; 18 are wealth and asset managers; and 6 are insurers or insurance brokers.

After Dublin, Luxembourg is the second most popular destination for financial services firms and has attracted 29 companies in total. Frankfurt has attracted 23 companies in total, followed by Paris, which has drawn 20.

In addition, Ireland recently ranked second in the better-known “Golden Visa” rankings 2021 published by the citizenship planning platform Best Citizenships. According to Best Citizenships, Ireland moved up in rankings since last year and remains one of the best residency programs in the world. The demand for Irish passports is at an all-time high post-Brexit due to the country’s use of English, high standard of living and globally recognised educational institutions.