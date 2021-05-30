Ease.City, Healing Crystals

Ease City is a platform selling fine gems and arts as well as audio pharma and audio genomics goods.

Above and Beyond Quality

Are you looking for stunning, gems, crystals & Artifacts that are enchanting in nature? Quality should never be a compromise. While our focus is expertly crafted gemstones, artifacts, and Magi tech hardware. Your life will make you feel like a gem with Audio Pharma or turn you into something like a gem with Audio Genomics!!! Audio Pharma • Audio Genomics • Gems • Healing Crystals & Magi tech, All to Better Your Life!!!

Cultivating Sparkling Relationships

When you order from us, whether it’s your first or tenth time, you become part of our family. During your search for the perfect crystal companion, we help you through the process. Your Jeweler is passionate about Audio Pharma & Audio Genomics!!!

Our Promise

As your magi tech enthusiast we treat our customers with the honesty and respect they deserve. Whether it be Audio Pharma or Audio Genomics or our Gems; we want clients to feel the same pride when utilizing crystals & magi tech pieces from our store that we do in making them.

Visit us or Buy Online

Ease.City

301 main street ste 128

Downieville, CA, USA 95936

Phone : 530-429-2665