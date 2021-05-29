Saitech Inc authorized channel Partner Reseller for Western Digital Hard drives and SSD’s

WD Surveillance Storage Solutions

As a worldwide storage leader, WD strives to design drives to exceed the demanding requirements of digital video surveillance.

With design, development, manufacturing and industry-leading customer support services, WD’s surveillance partners receive best-in-class products with innovative feature sets, ensuring that digital video surveillance systems equipped with WD drives are optimized for maximum performance.

Whether you’re protecting your personal assets and loved ones or monitoring the business you worked hard to build, you can rely on surveillance storage built by one of the largest hard drive manufacturers in the world. WD surveillance hard drives are designed for high temperature, always-on, surveillance security systems to ensure reliability and quality video playback when you need it most.

Saitech Inc. is an Authorized Western Digital Silver Partner Reseller. We offer wide selection of HDD Drives & components for high end data centers.

Global Surveillance Camera Market Size To Grow In 2021

The worldwide video surveillance cameras market is estimated to grow to $44 billion by 2025, up from $23.6 billion in 2019, according to International Data Corporation (IDC). Emerging smart video architectures that capture, store and analyze massive amounts of video data, and perform heavy deep-learning video analytics, are putting an unprecedented level of stress on storage subsystems.

The new WD Purple Pro line is designed to handle these workloads with optimized storage performance, capacity, workload capability and reliability for a myriad of devices, including AI-enabled network video recorders (NVRs), video analytics appliances, video analytics servers, storage arrays, and storage/server solutions, including those that perform deep-learning analytics.

“With the addition of WD Purple Pro, our full portfolio of smart video products covers customers’ needs from dedicated WD Purple microSD cards for cameras to WD Purple hard drives for mainstream NVRs and the new generation of smart video architectures, where the ‘smart’ of the solution starts with the brains at the backend – the servers that perform video analytics and heavy computational deep learning,” said Brian Mallari, director of marketing for Smart Video, Western Digital. “WD Purple Pro is the ideal solution to enable original equipment manufacturers and integrators to evolve their systems for emerging AI workloads.”

What’s New & Trending?

On May 18, 2021, Western Digital Corp announced the expansion of the WD Purple family with the WD Purple Pro, a Smart Video Surveillance Solutions for Growing AI-Enabled Workloads from Endpoint to Cloud product line for a new generation of advanced AI-enabled recorders and backend servers.

New WD Purple Pro product line brings elevated performance, workload capability and reliability to advanced AI-enabled recorders and video analytics server applications

Empowering the world’s essential data infrastructure, western digital corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced the expansion of the WD Purple family with the WD Purple™ Pro product line for a new generation of advanced AI-enabled recorders and backend servers.

Choosing The Right Storage Solution For Advanced Video Surveillance

WD offers a complete line of surveillance-class storage designed for home, small to medium business or mission critical security systems.

These hard drives are engineered to support the rigorous 24/7, always-on, high-definition video requirement set unique to surveillance security systems.

Choose a hard drive that is designed and engineered for surveillance systems and enjoy the peace-of-mind you can only get from surveillance-class storage

Western Digital Purple Pro Hard Drive Benefits

WD Purple Pro hard drive benefits include:

Enhanced AllFrame™ AI technology enabling video streams from up to 64 HD cameras to be recorded concurrently1, while simultaneously handling up to an additional 32 AI streams for AI functions, whether cameras are directly connected to advanced recorders or to cloud-based servers.

High performance and workload capability, supporting up to 550TB a year workload rating2, provides for the additional demands of AI functionality, including pattern matching and object/event recognition, while writing a multitude of video streams.

High reliability and capacity solutions help retain and feed thousands of hours of training video to enable effective deep-learning and AI algorithm development. Capacities range from 8TB to 18TB3 with a five-year limited warranty.

Enterprise-class durability to work seamlessly in large-scale, high-density video analytics servers and cloud solutions. Offers ongoing HDD health monitoring incompatible systems with Western Digital Device Analytics™ support.

“Western Digital’s new WD Purple Pro, AI-ready high-capacity solutions offer the performance needed for data-heavy workloads and provide the reliability our customers need to store their critical data,” said Dave Nieweg, community program manager, Milestone Systems. “Whether providing more secure access to a building or school, monitoring patients, or capturing and analyzing smart city parking and transportation data for safety and efficiency, offering users a trusted storage solution from the cameras at the endpoints to the cloud is essential.”

Full Family Of WD Purple Video Surveillance Hard Drives

Western Digital’s full family of WD Purple solutions includes

1TB3 WD Purple microSD cards for cameras and edge devices

1TB-8TB3 WD Purple HDDs for NVRs;

WD Purple Pro drives from 8TB to 18TB3

To support a range of systems for AI-heavy workloads, including backend enterprise servers. WD Purple Pro solutions will be available this quarter from Western Digital resellers.

About Western Digital

Western Digital creates environments for data to thrive. As a leader in data infrastructure, the company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data. Our data-centric solutions are comprised of the Western Digital®, G-Technology™, SanDisk® and WD® brands.

Single stream per camera @ 3.2Mbps (1080p, H.265, 25 fps). Results may vary depending on camera resolution, file format, frames per second, software, system settings, video quality, and other factors.

Workload Rate is defined as the amount of user data transferred to or from the hard drive. Workload Rate is annualized (TB transferred ✕ (8760 / recorded power-on hours)). Workload Rate will vary depending on your hardware and software components and configurations

As used for storage capacity, 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = one trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less due to operating environment.

About Saitech Inc

Saitech Inc is an innovative value-added supplier for information technology hardware, software, supply chain services to support cloud computing, data center management, data storage, rugged mobility devices, marine electronics, and office equipment. Saitech Inc provides a total solution to IT acquisitions by providing multi-vendor hardware and software along with significant pre-sale and post-sale services. We provide significant value-added services consisting of configuration consulting and design, systems integration, installation of multi-vendor computer equipment, customization of hardware, product technical support, maintenance, and end-user support.