Select Page

Bye Election to the Council of States -Deferment of election

May 29, 2021 | Business

There is one casual vacancy in the Council of States as per the details below:

Name of State

Name of the member

Cause of vacancy

Date of Vacancy

Term upto

Kerala

Shri Jose K. Mani

Resignation

11.01.2021

01.07.2024

2.  As per the provisions of Section 151A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the vacancy are required to be filled, through bye election within six months from date of occurrence of vacancy, provided that remainder of the term in relation to the vacancy is one year or more.

4.   The Commission will take a decision in the matter at appropriate time in the future after taking inputs from the concerned states and assessing the pandemic situation from mandated authorities like NDMA/SDMA.

SBS/AC

(Release ID: 1722460)
Visitor Counter : 3