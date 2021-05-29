Bye Election to the Council of States -Deferment of election

There is one casual vacancy in the Council of States as per the details below:

Name of State Name of the member Cause of vacancy Date of Vacancy Term upto Kerala Shri Jose K. Mani Resignation 11.01.2021 01.07.2024

2. As per the provisions of Section 151A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the vacancy are required to be filled, through bye election within six months from date of occurrence of vacancy, provided that remainder of the term in relation to the vacancy is one year or more.

4. The Commission will take a decision in the matter at appropriate time in the future after taking inputs from the concerned states and assessing the pandemic situation from mandated authorities like NDMA/SDMA.

