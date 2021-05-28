Vendekin Technologies, Fastcorp Vending collaborate to transform consumer experience at vending machines

Pune, May 20th 2021: Vendekin Technologies, a pioneer in digitisation and democratisation of vending with its patented disruptive technology for unmanned automated vending machines has announced a partnership today with Fastcorp Vending LLC, a world leader in frozen vending machines with presence in over 50 countries.

As per the agreement Fastcorp will incorporate Vendekins Intelligent Vending Machine Controller (IVMC) in its next generation DIVI vending machines.

Commenting on the partnership, Aroon Khatter, Founder & CEO, Vendekin Technologies, highlighted, Mobile, cashless, touch-less, and appless are the needs of the hour. Over the last few years, there has been an exponentially greater demand for just-in-time convenience driven by mobile technology. Post COVID, this has accelerated along with the need to reduce touch-points for a consumer. Consumers wish for a seamless cashless mobile experience at vending machines but do not want to download new apps onto their phones. Our team viewed this challenge as an opportunity for us to use our technology for the greater good. We are proud to have Fastcorp Vending, partnering with us to enable Vendekins technology on its machines.

We are excited to be able to provide the Vendekin touchless application to our customers and brands on their new DIVI equipment, says Colleen Morris, Vice President, Fastcorp Vending LLC.

IVMC can be retro fit into any traditional vending machine, with a plug and play device without the need of 4G/5G, upgrading it to a smart touch-less vending machine. Smartphones can be used to select and pay for up to five products in one transaction, reducing physical contact by about 95 per cent. It is compatible with all MDB versions, working in tandem with all cash acceptors/ card readers. Being VDI EVA DTA compliant, data can also be ported wirelessly into any existing VMS. The Vendekin VMS covers entire vending operations, managing purchase orders, warehouse inventory, automated machine planograms, pricing, automated service tickets and cash management. There is also a dedicated operator app that allows operators to get key insights and data on the go. Users have the convenience to make mobile transactions by just scanning a QR code with their camera on their smartphone!

Vendekin with its revolutionary contactless operation technology has created a smart vending ecosystem for buyers as well as sellers, with its presence in six countries – India, UAE, the UK, the US, Saudi Arabia and Oman. Vendekin is using SaaS technology to enable users a safe, touch free vending experience via mobile app for cashless payments.

About Vendekin Technologies:



Vendekin was founded in 2016 by Mr Aroon Khatter, a funded start-up backed by industry stalwarts, which offers a wide range of intelligent vending machines equipped with digital payment and touch-free dispensation. Vendekin, with its unique, integrated software-based vending solution, has made vending simpler, smarter and quicker, thereby spearheading this revolution. Vendekin offers a wide range of intelligent vending machines disrupting the unattended retail sector and also offers solutions to transform existing equipment into unmanned digital retail micro stores.

About Fastcorp Vending LLC:



For almost two decades, Fastcorp has been an industry leader in robotic retail and vending technology, offering a versatile and efficient platform to vend almost anything. When Munroe Chirnomas founded Fastcorp in 1990, his vision was ahead of his time, to vend cigars. The market didnt command the contemporary user experience or the same quick access to consumer goods as today, so they focused much of their efforts on reliability, efficiency, and adding value to the market that needed it most. Fastcorp quickly became the world leader in frozen vending machine sales due to its product storage and delivery platform. Fastcorp machines can be found nationwide and in over 50 different countries.

To know more Visit: https://www.vendekin.com/



Media Contact:



Deepaksingh Mehra



deepak.mehra ( @ ) vendekin dot com



+ (91) 9767-140-230



Vendekin Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

