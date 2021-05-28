Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing woman in Hung Hom (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing woman in Hung Hom (with photo) ****************************************************************



Police today (May 28) appealed to the public for information on a woman who went missing in Hung Hom.

Ying Yuek-lan, aged 84, went missing after she left her residence on Man Tai Street on May 26 night. Her family made a report to Police on the next day.



She is about 1.5 metres tall, 50 kilograms in weight and of medium build. She has a round face with yellow complexion and short black curly hair. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black trousers and black shoes, and carrying a black shoulder bag and a long grey umbrella.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing woman or may have seen her is urged to contact the Regional Missing Person Unit of Kowloon West on 3661 8038, 9020 6542 or email to [email protected], or contact any police station.