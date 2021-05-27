Hong Kong – Red flag hoisted at Butterfly Beach

Red flag hoisted at Butterfly Beach ***********************************



The Leisure and Cultural Services Department announced today (May 27) that the Environmental Protection Department has classified the water quality at Butterfly Beach in Tuen Mun District as Grade 4, which means the beach is not suitable for swimming. The red flag has been hoisted. Beach-goers are advised not to swim at the beach until further notice.