Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing woman in Mong Kok (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing woman in Mong Kok (with photo) ****************************************************************



Police today (May 27) appealed to the public for information on a woman who went missing in Mong Kok.

Wong Kwai-ying, aged 73, went missing after she was last seen on Tai Kok Tsui Road on May 24 morning. Her family made a report to Police yesterday (May 26).

She is about 1.65 metres tall, 60 kilograms in weight and of fat build. She has a square face with yellow complexion and short black hair. She was last seen wearing a floral print T-shirt, black trousers, slippers, a red hat and carrying a red shoulder bag.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing woman or may have seen her is urged to contact the Regional Missing Person Unit of Kowloon West on 3661 8038 or 9020 6542 or email to [email protected], or contact any police station.