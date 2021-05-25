Strategic Advisor Board Offers to Find any Company’s Profit Leakages When They Very Deliberately “Open the Hood”

It’s no secret that after 2020, commerce no longer operates on a business as usual methodology. Simply stated, CEOs of small to mid-sized businesses and startups have to think outside the box to see their companies grow. That task can be daunting, especially when everyone’s fighting for a place at the table. Thankfully, a veritable task force of specialists now stands at the ready to come alongside companies to help them run like a well-oiled machine. Enter Strategic Advisor Board (SAB). It comprises ten business strategists who are current and former CEOs and business coaches with one sole mission. They grow their clients’ bottom lines via a deep dive into a company’s operations to search out the hindrances to greater profits. Welcome to SAB’s new Open the Hood service. With it, pros will identify, diagnose, and come alongside CEOs to assure that their new plan translates into increased revenue. It sounds like it’s about time to accelerate and scale.

So, how do they do it? They start with an Open the Hood call whereby ten advisors will dissect every aspect of the business with its CEO and their team. During the call, the SAB masterminds identify any gaps where the company leaks revenue. From there, they create an extensive plan of action to remedy profit loss and generate new customers.

Jason Miller, the CEO of Strategic Advisor Board, LLC, said, “Our new service is as much about the moment as it is the long haul, and when the gloves are off, CEOs often get an eye-opener.

Strategic Advisor Board specialists diagnose the health of a business by analyzing the following processes:

Client Acquisition

Sales Journey

Onboarding

Customer Support

Customer Communication

Customer Fulfillment

Customer Referral Program

Internal Procedures

About Strategic Advisor Board, LLC

Strategic Advisor Board, LLC is based in Boulder, Colorado, and helps business owners reach their maximum growth and scaling potential.