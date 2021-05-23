What is Search Engine Optimization? Explained

NY, USA, 23 May 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Search Engine Optimization, or SEO, is the true science. In short, this is the process of improving a website: increasing the quality and quantity of traffic, increasing the website’s visibility. If the visibility is high, you get more chances to attract potential customers to your business.

How does it work?

Search engines (e.g. Google and Bing) usually use bots: they collect information on hundreds of billions of pages and organize it in a search index. Then, algorithms analyze pages in the index and determine what pages have to appear in the search results for a specific query.

These algorithms display relevant pages and provide users with effective search experience. If you optimize your website using these factors, your page rank will be higher in search results.

Why is SEO important for marketing?

Search is usually the primary source of digital traffic for companies. People conduct billions of searchers every year, and a huge part of them have commercial intent – potential customers always look on the Internet for information about products or services. As a result, if your website has high visibility and ranking, you make a lot of profit.

However over the past few years the search results have changed for the better: nowadays they give people more direct answers and information, keeping users on a particular website page instead of driving them to another.

Also we’d like to draw your attention to functions such as «Rich Results» and «Knowledge panels» in the search results. They can also increase visibility of your website and give customers additional information about your company in the results.