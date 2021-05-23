A to Z Statewide Plumbing Earns 2020 Angi Super Service Award

WEST PARK, FL, May 23, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — A to Z Statewide Plumbing is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angi Super Service Award (SSA). This award honors service professionals who have maintained exceptional service ratings and reviews on Angi in 2020.

“Despite the enormous challenges facing our service pros throughout 2020, our Angi Super Service Award winners continued to provide exceptional customer service,” said Founder Angie Hicks. “These outstanding businesses have helped homeowners not only maintain their homes, but also evolve them into safe and comfortable spaces that can handle all the mess of life, work, school and entertainment under one roof. Our homeowners’ consistent positive reviews make it clear: these are the best pros in our network.”

Angi Super Service Award 2020 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include maintaining an exceptional rating in overall grade, recent grade and review period grade. The SSA winners must be in good standing with Angi and undergo additional screening.

“The staff at A to Z Statewide Plumbing is committed to excellence in customer service even during pandemic stated office manager – Aaron Atkins.”

A to Z Statewide Plumbing has been listed on Angi since 2007. This is the seventh year A to Z Statewide Plumbing has received this honor.

Service company ratings are updated continually on Angi as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are rated in multiple fields ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.

For over two decades Angi has been a trusted name for connecting consumers to top-rated service professionals. Angi provides unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.

In business since 1981, A to Z Statewide Plumbing knows A to Z about plumbing and is dedicated to providing their customers with quality service at competitive prices. Our highly trained technicians will service all of your plumbing and septic system needs backed by our unparalleled guarantee.

A to Z Statewide Plumbing provides service to residences, high-rise condominiums, restaurants, and institutional buildings – from simply replacing a faucet washer to re-piping an entire building’s water supply system. Our skilled plumbers are mobilized in fully-equipped service vehicles to ensure convenience and reduce wasted time.