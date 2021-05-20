MAONO Celebrates Launch of Its Dynamic XLR/USB Microphone HD300

To meet the growing demand of streaming and podcasting enthusiasts for affordable but still reliable gear, global digital audio product leader MAONO recently announced exciting news. Answering demand MAONO has debuted the HD300 Dynamic XLR/USB Microphone. The microphone features both XLR analog and USB connectivity, making it a versatile and affordable audio solution for both entry level and experienced content creators. The HD300 Dynamic XLR/USB meets or exceeds the requirements for a variety of scenes, like podcasting, streaming, music production, and even live performances on stge.

“We are always watching the audio scene since it’s not only our job but also our passion,” commented a spokesperson from MAONO. “We knew we needed a XLR/USB microphone in our online catalog, set at a price that will allow user’s to be able to get into podcasting or streaming without breaking the bank. After some hard work the HD300 Dynamic XLR/USB microphone was born, meeting all of our high standards and expectations.”

Here’s some highlights of the new watch’s remarkable features:

It is a Multi-purpose Audio Solution

The HD300 can work as an analog mic connected via XLR to amplifiers, mixers or other audio interfaces in a professional recording setting like a studio, or as a plug-and-play microphone via USB connection, a more convenient option for a home or portable recording setup.

Premium-quality Sound and Metal Body

Featuring a cardioid pickup pattern with a wider frequency response, it optimizes the sound capturing by effectively filtering out unwanted background noises. Together with the built-in custom-designed audio processor, it is ideal for music production and live sound capturing. Built with metal, the MAONO HD300 is sturdy and durable.

Real-time Monitoring

With the addition of a 3.5mm headphone jack, the MAONO HD300 supports real-time monitoring and audio playback while in USB mode, enabling users to fine tune their sounds during recording or live streaming.

The MAONO HD300 is available in two configurations. The HD300S includes an arm stand, while the HD300T includes a desk stand with built-in shock mount and pop-filter. Both configurations come with XLR and USB-A to USB-C cables

Currently, the MAONO HD300 can be found on the Amazon.com marketplace as well as other consumer electronics retailers starting at $69.

To learn more about the HD300 Dynamic XLR/USB Microphone visit https://www.amazon.com/s?k=maono+hd300t.

About MAONO

MAONO is a global leader in digital audio products including professional podcast microphones, wireless audio systems, audio mixers, and other audio accessories. Currently available in over 100 countries, MAONO products are best sellers in markets including the US, UK, Germany, France and India. Our podcast studio, the MAONOCASTER, has just been awarded a CES Innovation Award in CES 2021 and raised over $700,000 through Kickstarter.