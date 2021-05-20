Crapper King Signs Distribution Agreement with PortaClear

Crapper King specializes in brokering equipment and products for the Portable Restroom industry. Being the clear leader in the market it is a natural fit that Crapper King would partner with PortaClear. PortaClear is a product that can eliminate odors in wastewater through a unique process that is vastly different from traditional chemical solutions. Their proprietary solution has none of the formaldehyde or other harmful chemicals that when introduced into the waste treatment process can cause issues. Not only is it a green solution, PortaClear also improves the customer experience while using the Portable Restroom equipment. Portable Restroom Operators (PROs) benefit from the removal of harsh chemicals in their daily routine.

Crapper King is a broker for the Portable Restroom industry focused on Green Solutions that help the operator, customer and treatment facilities. We believe that companies can work together to change the Portable Sanitation industry for the better and that everyone can benefit from that while improving profitability and sustainability. Find out more at www.crapperking.com

PortaClear is the Leader in Portable Sanitation Odor Elimination! With over 22 years of experience in the wastewater industry PortaClear has taken a unique approach to providing a real answer to odor elimination where it is needed most. Find out more at www.portaclear.com

If you would like more information about this release or our solutions, please call Curtis Ingalls at 720-999-3585 or email CrapperKingCO ( @ ) gmailcom or David Pipkin at 312-228-0510 or email info ( @ ) portaclear dot com

###