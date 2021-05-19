Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing man in Wong Tai Sin (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing man in Wong Tai Sin (with photo) ******************************************************************



Police today (May 19) appealed to the public for information on a man who went missing in Wong Tai Sin.

Chan Kam-wan, aged 79, went missing after he left his residence in Tsz Ching Estate on May 17 noon. His family made a report to Police on the next day (May 18).

He is about 1.6 metres tall, 50 kilograms in weight and of thin build. He has a long face with yellow complexion and short white hair. He was last seen wearing a pink short-sleeved shirt, white trousers, black cap, dark-coloured shoes and carrying a walking stick.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing man or may have seen him is urged to contact the Regional Missing Person Unit of Kowloon East on 3661 0335 or email to [email protected], or contact any police station.