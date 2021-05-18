Zadoon excels during the pandemic

Zadoon LLC today released its 2021 first-quarter earnings with a remarkable showing. While many businesses struggled during the events of 2020 and businesses with less than five employees being the most likely to close, this small business leveraged its products and contacts in a robust and growing international buyers’ market to post 2021 sales doubling first-quarters 2019 and 2020 combined.

“We have been investing in improving our processes intentionally over the last few years and I think in Q1 we have started to see what we can do with the right people executing the right processes. One of those key items that we have done a much better job at is procurement. We are able to locate more equipment with the relationships we have fostered, execute a better and quicker process to understand value, and therefore procure equipment at a much faster rate,” said Collin Magliolo, President and CEO of the firm. “In addition, the other process that continues to improve is our ability to market quickly and to the right people, with the people in place to support it. I think these have been a few of the key elements to our growth in Q1.” Magliolo took the helm at Zadoon in 2006, transforming the company’s vision to a global market. The company plans to increase its staff by 40% in 2021, as the expansion of infrastructure projects in the US and abroad continues.

Zadoon began providing quality construction equipment to the world in 2006. Magliolo remarked, “I started in the business with the vision of connecting the US and Latin America. Now we’re starting to impact communities in different countries.” Headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, Zadoon is a small-business success story with hundreds of machines bought and sold globally. The firm provides sales and service to a broad range of customers in diverse sectors of the construction industry, including highway, commercial and industrial, forestry, and mining. Every day the Z-team serves customers with the vision, “Developing the world one person at a time, one machine at a time.” www.zadoon.com