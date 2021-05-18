Pimcore Releases Pimcore X: Improved Performance and New Enterprise Features

Pimcore, the Austrian software company releases Pimcore X, its latest edition. This significantly more powerful version comes with new features, boasts of improved performance, and includes fresh interfaces to marketplaces such as Amazon and eBay for automated workflows.

Open-Source benefits complemented by optional Enterprise Subscription

Pimcore X gives its customers a choice: Along with all the familiar and free Pimcore features, the update also offers an optional, paid Enterprise Subscription, which contains additional functions such as easier syndication of product data or automatic translation of content.

The new functions briefly:

Easy data import – no coding required: Pimcore X takes a low-code approach to PIM and MDM. It accelerates data exchange and adds comprehensive import functions to the Pimcore Datahub.

Improved collaboration with partners in PIM and DAM: To ensure that external or subsidiary companies also have access to relevant data, the new Pimcore Experience Portals allow content to be shared with (and worked on) by partners outside the organization.

Integrations for Amazon, eBay, Adobe Creative Cloud, and Microsoft Office with the Enterprise Subscription: Pimcore natively integrates with Productsup to publish product data on over 2,500 digital sales channels, a new DAM integration is offered with CI HUB and another new standard interface Translations.com provides automated translation workflows.

New Perspective Editor: It enables custom views and perspectives for individual user groups in a variable user interface.

Easier deployment in the cloud: By massively simplifying the configuration of object storages such as Amazon S3 and Content Delivery Networks (CDN), Pimcore X is much easier to install in cloud environments.

Dietmar Rietsch, founder and CEO of Pimcore, on the launch of Pimcore X: “Pimcore X simplifies collaboration within your organization as well as with partners and diverse audiences. Even though the Enterprise Subscription allows an extended range of benefits, our Open-Source offerings stay as it is, as that’s where our roots lie.”

Open Source technology for better performance and efficient customizing

In Pimcore X, Symfony 5, PHP 8 and ExtJS 7 provide faster performance and leaner underpinnings. Pimcore is now completely based on the leading and fastest PHP framework, Symfony 5.

Smooth update to Pimcore X

To ensure a smooth transition to the new Pimcore X version, the existing version must first be updated to Pimcore 6.9.

View the release notes for Pimcore X

About Pimcore

Pimcore is the world’s leading Open-Source platform for data and experience management. With the Pimcore Platform™, companies centrally manage their digital product data and customer experiences.

Headquartered in Salzburg, Austria, the company currently employs more than 200 people along with Pimcore Global Services, which operates worldwide.