Hong Kong – Hong Kong history retold in London (with photos)

Hong Kong history retold in London (with photos) ************************************************



The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, London (London ETO) is supporting an exhibition entitled “Opium, Silk and the Missionaries in China” curated by Ms Iris Yau from Hong Kong. The exhibition runs from May 18 to June 26 at the Brunei Gallery of SOAS University of London.

The exhibition retells one of the largely forgotten histories between China and Britain in the 19th century, with a section dedicated to Hong Kong. It showcases botanical arts and tools, historical artefacts and records of British missionary work in China, and offers a glimpse into the past. The exhibition features precious objects from collections and archives in both London and Hong Kong.

The Director-General of the London ETO, Miss Winky So, said, “The London ETO is delighted to be supporting Ms Yau for her exhibition at Brunei Gallery, which is amongst the first physical exhibitions in London to be held in 2021 after lockdown restrictions were lifted. I hope the exhibition will lend viewers a fresh perspective on the history and culture of Hong Kong.”

Ms Yau was born and raised in Hong Kong. She is an Associate Lecturer and Curator of Education at the University of the Arts London, as well as a Guest Curator at the Brunei Gallery of SOAS University of London. Before becoming an academic, Ms Yau worked as a global fashion buying and sourcing manager for various international fashion companies in London.

For more details about the exhibition, please visit the following website: www.soas.ac.uk/gallery/opium-silk-and-the-missionaries-in-china.